Artists from 38 countries gathered for the “Kochmondor Sanaty” traditional music festival in Kyrgyzstan, part of the 6th World Nomad Games. The event aimed to preserve musical heritage and strengthen cultural ties between different peoples.

Artists from 38 countries came together in Kyrgyzstan for the International Festival of Traditional Music “Kochmondor Sanaty,” held as part of the 6th World Nomad Games, which concluded with a ceremony in the Issyk-Kul region. As per Kabar News Agency, Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Culture, Information and Youth Policy Mirbek Mambetaliev said at the closing ceremony that the four-day festival provided an international platform for presenting the traditional musical heritage of different peoples and strengthening friendship and cultural ties.

Minister Highlights Importance of Tradition

“Traditional music is a priceless treasure that passes the history, worldview, and spiritual heritage of a people from generation to generation,” Mambetaliev said, stressing the shared responsibility to preserve, develop and pass traditional music on to future generations. The festival’s competition featured storytelling, instrumental and vocal-instrumental categories.

Mambetaliev congratulated the winners and runners-up and wished them continued creative success. As per Kabar News Agency the minister also thanked the jury members, participating artists and everyone involved in organizing the festival, with particular appreciation for Roza Amanova and her team.

Addressing international guests, Mambetaliev highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s hospitality and expressed hope that their visit would leave them with fond memories of the country and its culture.

About the 6th World Nomad Games

The International Festival of Traditional Music “Kochmondor Sanaty” was held alongside the 6th World Nomad Games, which are taking place in Kyrgyzstan from August 31 to September 6, 2026. The Games opened at Bishkek Arena on August 31, while the main competitions are being held in the Issyk-Kul region from September 1 to 6. As per Kabar News Agency, more than 3,000 athletes from 109 countries are participating in the Games.