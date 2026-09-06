Mirzapur: The Movie has maintained its strong box office momentum on Day 2, benefiting from the franchise’s massive fan base. The film has now moved closer to Rs 80 crore worldwide.

Mirzapur: The Movie is continuing its strong run at the box office. The film, which arrived in theatres on September 4, witnessed another solid day of earnings, driven by the popularity of the hit Mirzapur franchise.

Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 2

As per Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie earned approximately Rs 32 crore net in India on Day 2, taking its total India net collection to Rs 57.75 crore. The film's India gross collection currently stands at around Rs 69.30 crore.

The movie also maintained momentum in overseas markets. It reportedly earned Rs 6 crore overseas on its second day, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 10.25 crore.

With its India and international earnings combined, Mirzapur: The Movie has now recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 79.55 crore.

Mirzapur: The Movie Hindi And Telugu Collections

The Hindi version remained the film's biggest contributor on Day 2. It reportedly collected Rs 31.75 crore from 11,090 shows across India.

Meanwhile, the Telugu version added approximately Rs 25 lakh to the film's Day 2 earnings.

The strong numbers come as no surprise given the established fan base of Mirzapur, which has already completed three successful seasons on Amazon Prime Video. The theatrical release has brought the popular characters and world of the series to the big screen, creating considerable buzz among existing fans.

Mirzapur: The Movie Budget

The makers have not officially disclosed the production budget of Mirzapur: The Movie. However, reports have suggested that the film has been made at an estimated budget of around Rs 100 crore.

With its worldwide collection already nearing the Rs 80-crore mark within two days, the film will now look to sustain its momentum through the opening weekend. Its performance in the coming days will determine how quickly it can recover its reported production cost and move into profit territory.

Note: Box office figures are based on industry tracking reports and may differ from the final figures officially reported by the makers.