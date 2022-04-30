Sex is the best workout, says Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap

In the latest episode of Shilpa Shetty's 'Shape of You', Tahira Kashyap talks about why she thinks sex is the best workout.

Ayushmann Khurana’s wife Tahira Kashyap has got all the sass in her. She never minces her words and often shows off her hilarious side. When Tahira is on a screen, expect nothing but giggles and laughter with tonnes of sass. She recently shot an episode with Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty for the latter’s new chat show 'Shape of You' where Shilpa discusses physical and mental health with her celebrity guests.

The makers of Shilpa Shetty’s new show ‘Shape of You’ dropped the latest episode featuring Tahira Kashyap. Among the many things that Tahira Kashyap has talked about in the episode with the show’s host, Shilpa, she also spoke about the form of workout she thinks is the best and why. In conversation with Shilpa Shetty, Tahira says that “sex is the best workout”.

Tahir Kashyap went on to explain why she thinks that sex is the best workout. Tahira was talking to Shilpa Shetty about the new book that she authored, 'Sins of Being a Mother', when she said, "It's sex, and it's great, and it's good, so Why not!" She went on to add that even a “quickie” can help in burning a lot of calories.

Apart from this, the writer-director, Tahira Kashyap also spoke about her husband Ayushmann Khurrana's transformation journey and lifestyle changes. Ayushmann Khurana was last seen in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, opposite Vaani Kapoor. He recently completed 10 years in the film industry and has three films in the pipeline, Anek, Doctor G and Action Hero. On the other hand, Tahira made her directorial debut with the short film ‘Feels Like Ishq’ on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Tahira Kashyap was detected with breast cancer a few years ago. She fought a battle with cancer and came out winning. Tahira has been extremely vocal about cancer and has been creating awareness regarding its treatment, especially encouraging women to undergo frequent check-ups.