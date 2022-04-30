Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sex is the best workout, says Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap

    In the latest episode of Shilpa Shetty's 'Shape of You', Tahira Kashyap talks about why she thinks sex is the best workout.

    Sex is the best workout, says Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 30, 2022, 7:20 PM IST

    Ayushmann Khurana’s wife Tahira Kashyap has got all the sass in her. She never minces her words and often shows off her hilarious side. When Tahira is on a screen, expect nothing but giggles and laughter with tonnes of sass. She recently shot an episode with Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty for the latter’s new chat show 'Shape of You' where Shilpa discusses physical and mental health with her celebrity guests.

    The makers of Shilpa Shetty’s new show ‘Shape of You’ dropped the latest episode featuring Tahira Kashyap. Among the many things that Tahira Kashyap has talked about in the episode with the show’s host, Shilpa, she also spoke about the form of workout she thinks is the best and why. In conversation with Shilpa Shetty, Tahira says that “sex is the best workout”.

    ALSO READ: 5 ways how you can add spice to your sex life

    Tahir Kashyap went on to explain why she thinks that sex is the best workout. Tahira was talking to Shilpa Shetty about the new book that she authored, 'Sins of Being a Mother', when she said, "It's sex, and it's great, and it's good, so Why not!" She went on to add that even a “quickie” can help in burning a lot of calories.

    ALSO READ: Chhavi Mittal to Sonali Bendre, 7 stars diagnosed with cancer

    Apart from this, the writer-director, Tahira Kashyap also spoke about her husband Ayushmann Khurrana's transformation journey and lifestyle changes. Ayushmann Khurana was last seen in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, opposite Vaani Kapoor. He recently completed 10 years in the film industry and has three films in the pipeline, Anek, Doctor G and Action Hero. On the other hand, Tahira made her directorial debut with the short film ‘Feels Like Ishq’ on Netflix.

    ALSO READ: From Ranveer Singh to John Abraham, Ayushmann Khurrana, here's a list of the fittest actors of Bollywood

    Meanwhile, Tahira Kashyap was detected with breast cancer a few years ago. She fought a battle with cancer and came out winning. Tahira has been extremely vocal about cancer and has been creating awareness regarding its treatment, especially encouraging women to undergo frequent check-ups.

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2022, 7:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan Knight Riders group to build world-class cricket stadium in USA-ayh

    Shah Rukh Khan's Knight Riders group to build world-class cricket stadium in USA

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: ED attaches Jacqueline Fernandez's Rs 7 Crore FD reports drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: ED attaches Jacqueline Fernandez's Rs 7 Crore FD; reports

    Richa Chadha's bold and steamy belly dance to Beyonce's hit will make you sweat drb

    Richa Chadha's bold and steamy belly dance to Beyonce's hit will make you sweat

    Vijay Babu Rape Case: Now, another woman accuses Malayalam actor of sexual misconduct drb

    Vijay Babu Rape Case: Now, another woman accuses Malayalam actor of sexual misconduct

    Pisasu 2 teaser out Adrea Jeremiah looks impressive in Mysskin horror flick drb

    Pisasu 2 teaser out: Adrea Jeremiah looks impressive in Mysskin’s horror flick

    Recent Stories

    Shah Rukh Khan Knight Riders group to build world-class cricket stadium in USA-ayh

    Shah Rukh Khan's Knight Riders group to build world-class cricket stadium in USA

    Solar eclipse 2022 Know the impact of Surya Grahan and Amavasya on your Zodiac signs ycb

    Solar eclipse 2022: Know the impact of Surya Grahan and Amavasya on your Zodiac signs

    Brave man dances with pythons on his shoulders - gps

    Watch: Brave man dances with pythons on his shoulders

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Manchester City Pep Guardiola hails Kevin De Bruyne as best midfielder in the world-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Pep Guardiola hails Kevin De Bruyne as best midfielder in the world

    COVID negative report vaccination certificate not mandatory for Char Dham Yatra Uttarakhand govt gcw

    COVID negative report, vaccination certificate not mandatory for Char Dham Yatra: Uttarakhand govt

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says Mumbai Indians MI batting coach Robin Singh-ayh

    IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says MI batting coach Robin Singh

    Video Icon
    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon