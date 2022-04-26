5 ways how you can add spice to your sex life

If you have been feeling a lull in your sex life, here are five ways in which you can turn it to be a spiced up affair.

Even the most passionate couples can sometimes feel dullness in their sexual lives. Too much sex or too less of it can always put your relationship in trouble. And when a couple experiences a lull in their sex life, they often believe that it is because the passion between them has faded away. However, it may not be true! A lull in one’s sex life is natural to occur; it is just that many of us are unprepared for it. So, if you are one of those who are facing a similar situation, this article is for you. Instead of bombarding yourself with overthinking and assuming that maybe you are not great in bed or that your partner does not have the same desire for you and vice-versa, here are five ways in which you can add spice to your sex life.

Try different positions: While many females may get awkward at the idea of going beyond the basic position, one must know that trying out different positions with your partner will only steam up things between you two. Surprise your partner by asking them to try a new position and see instantly the mood gets spiced up.

Always talk about your fantasies: Again, some of us may not be really comfortable with the idea of being vocal about what we want in bed, but let’s remember that talking is the key to every relationship, including your sexual relationship. Go ahead and tell your partner of all those fantasies that you have in your mind and show your wild side to them. This will make you come off as confident and at the same time will let your partner know that you are ready to take your sexual relationship a level up.

Take the charge: Another important aspect in keeping your sex life active and steamy is to take charge! Yes, you heard that right. Sex is an act of two – from the sexual pleasure of the act to the efforts, everything should fall in the kitty of both the partners. And thus, if your partner may be getting tired in the middle of the act or is not able to pleasure you as you please, take charge of the situation. You either be verbal about them or spice up things your way. Remember, telling your partner of how you want things to be will not discourage them. In fact, it is a rather healthy habit as being vocal will only help them in knowing better what pleases them most.

Sexting can be a fun way: Sexting is not necessarily meant for couples a long distance. If your partner is away at work, drop a sexy message to them, saying how much you miss them. You can also message them how things you plan to do, once they return from work. With just one small message, see how quickly things will change for you in ways you may not have imagined.

