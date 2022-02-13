Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu romances Keerthy Suresh in song Kalaavathi (Watch)

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to make your Valentine's Day special. Yes, the star shared a promo of the first single Kalaavathi on his social media account. Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the most-awaited films, releasing in 2022.

The film is directed by Parasuram, featuring National award winner Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead. Mahesh Babu's fans can't wait to know what's in store for them. And today, the makers have released the first single, Kalaavathi, as Valentine’s Day special. A few hours ago, Mahesh Babu, shared a tweet, along with a video link saying, "#Kalaavathi is here!! Definitely one of my favourites! 👌"

The song is composer S Thaman and has some dreamy lyrics written by Ananta Sriram and glorious sung by Sid Sriram. R Madhi takes the cinematography, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor and AS Prakash takes care of the art department.

In the video, Mahesh Babu looks handsome and charming in different colour sweatshirts and matching pants, whereas Keerthy Suresh is mesmerising in the sarees she donned. Fans love this new pair as Keerthy Suresh is teaming up with Mahesh Babu for the first time.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is jointly produced under the banners GMB Entertainments, Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus. The film might clash with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya at the box office. Sarkaaru Vaari Paata is coming on May 12th.

