How much does Hina Khan earn? Know actress net worth

Entertainment
Hina Khan is a well-known Indian actress, who has an estimated net worth of 52 crores (approximately $7 million) as of 2024.
This staggering sum reflects her exceptional achievement in the entertainment industry, where she has established herself as one of the highest-paid television actresses.
Hina Khan earns a solid living through a multitude of means but her main source of income is still acting.
She is believed to earn up to 35 lakhs per month from TV jobs.
With an estimated cost of around 2 lakhs every episode, she is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.
Hina Khan's impressive social media following is over 19 million; hence, she commands high-paying influencer and commercial collaboration deals.