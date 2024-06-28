 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

How much does Hina Khan earn? Know actress net worth

Image credits: Instagram/Hina Khan

Hina Khan

Hina Khan is a well-known Indian actress, who has an estimated net worth of 52 crores (approximately $7 million) as of 2024. 

Image credits: hina khan/instagram

Hina Khan's net worth

This staggering sum reflects her exceptional achievement in the entertainment industry, where she has established herself as one of the highest-paid television actresses.

Image credits: instagram

Hina Khan's source of earning

Hina Khan earns a solid living through a multitude of means but her main source of income is still acting.

Image credits: hina khan/instagram

Hina Khan's earnings

She is believed to earn up to 35 lakhs per month from TV jobs.

Image credits: hina khan/instagram

Hina Khan's earning per episode

With an estimated cost of around 2 lakhs every episode, she is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.

Image credits: instagram

Fan following

Hina Khan's impressive social media following is over 19 million; hence, she commands high-paying influencer and commercial collaboration deals.

Image credits: instagram
