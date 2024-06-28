Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria CLAIMS Armaan Malik is FAKE and behaves differently with wives in real life

    Lovekesh revealed that he has heard something about Armaan Malik that he cannot discuss on the show and that he acts strangely with Payal and Kritika on the show, which is something else. 

    Bigg Boss OTT 3 has piqued the interest of viewers from the start, and within a week of the show's premiere, it is trending at number one on social media platforms. Among the other participants, Armaan Malik and his two wives, Payal and Kritika, dominated the conversation, primarily for negative reasons. While some have supported the trio, others have criticized Armaan's polygamous marriage. Now, Armaan's other contestants, Lovekesh Kataria and Vishal Pandey claim that he acts differently with his wives in the house vs outside.

    In the episode, Lovekesh was reportedly heard informing Vishal and Shivani that Armaan had been lying. Lovekesh also revealed that he has heard something about Armaan that he cannot discuss on the show and that the YouTuber is acting strangely with Payal and Kritika on the show, which is something else. Shivani and Vishal responded that it was Payal who had always been wronged.

    Deepak Chaurasiya hosted a podcast on the show in which each contestant was urged to share their heartfelt feelings. During the conversation, Armaan was questioned about his decision to marry Kritika, and Payal was questioned about how she would deal with it and come to terms with it. During the same conversation, Vishal Pandey and Lovekesh Kataria insulted Armaan and criticized his intention to marry polygamously.

