Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sapna Choudhary in Cannes 2023: Haryanvi dancer to make red carpet debut; here's what she said

    Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and Haryanvi dance sensation Sapna Choudhary are all set for her Cannes debut this year. She will be walking the red carpet tomorrow, May 18.

    Sapna Choudhary in Cannes 2023: Haryanvi dancer to make red carpet debut; here's what she said RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published May 18, 2023, 9:08 AM IST

    Many Indian celebs are currently present at this year's Cannes Film Festival. Some of Bollywood's biggest names will make their red carpet debut at Cannes in 2023. Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, and Esha Gupta have all made their debuts, and we are eagerly awaiting the arrival of stars like Anushka Sharma and Mrunal Thakur. 

    The 76th Cannes Film Festival officially started on May 16. This year, amongst the vast roster of global stars invited to the annual event, will be some Indian celebs making their debuts, like Mrunal Thakur, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar and Esha Gupta. But Sapna Choudhary from Hariyana is the first regional celebrity to attend the festival. She will be walking the red carpet on May 18.

    Sapna Choudhary At Cannes 2023:
    According to the latest reports, Sapna Choudhary, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant and Haryanvi dancing star, will also make her red carpet debut at Cannes this year.

    Sharing her news about her Cannes debut, Sapna said, “I'm very grateful and really looking forward to walk the red carpet in Cannes Film Festival. It feels like I'm going to represent my culture and roots on this international platform. I'm highly excited and hope I make everyone proud.”

    Indian in Cannes: 
    The Cannes International Film Festival is a world-renowned yearly event that showcases the latest and greatest cinematic works from across the globe. The Cannes 2023 film festival began on May 16 and will run through May 27. Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Manushi Chhillar are just a few of the well-known Indian actors and actresses that will be attending.

    Last Updated May 18, 2023, 9:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cannes 2023: Union Minister L Murugan inaugurates India Pavilion wearing traditional Veshti (Photos) RBA

    Cannes 2023: Union Minister L Murugan inaugurates India Pavilion wearing traditional Veshti (Photos)

    Jawan Delhi HC directs Twitter to share details of users LEAKING videos of Shah Rukh Khan's film RBA

    Jawan: Delhi HC directs Twitter to share details of users LEAKING videos of Shah Rukh Khan's film

    Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous in white saree-style outfit; fans calls her Sharmila Tagore RBA

    Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous in white saree-style outfit; fans calls her Sharmila Tagore

    Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya welcomed with bouquet, watch video ADC

    Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya welcomed with bouquet, watch video

    'Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1' trailer sets Twitter ablaze; fans chant 'Cinema is back' vma

    'Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1' trailer sets Twitter ablaze; fans chant 'Cinema is back'

    Recent Stories

    Heavy rains, thunderstorms lash Delhi NCR netizens react IMD issues advisory predicts more rainfall gcw

    Heavy rains, thunderstorms lash Delhi-NCR; IMD issues advisory, predicts more rainfall

    Cannes 2023: Union Minister L Murugan inaugurates India Pavilion wearing traditional Veshti (Photos) RBA

    Cannes 2023: Union Minister L Murugan inaugurates India Pavilion wearing traditional Veshti (Photos)

    US court approves extradition of 26 11 accused Tahawwur Rana to India gcw

    US court approves extradition of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana to India

    Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur shows off her sexy side in sheer black lace pantsuit (Photos) RBA

    Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur shows off her sexy side in sheer black lace pantsuit (Photos)

    Jawan Delhi HC directs Twitter to share details of users LEAKING videos of Shah Rukh Khan's film RBA

    Jawan: Delhi HC directs Twitter to share details of users LEAKING videos of Shah Rukh Khan's film

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon