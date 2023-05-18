Sapna Choudhary in Cannes 2023: Haryanvi dancer to make red carpet debut; here's what she said

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and Haryanvi dance sensation Sapna Choudhary are all set for her Cannes debut this year. She will be walking the red carpet tomorrow, May 18.

Many Indian celebs are currently present at this year's Cannes Film Festival. Some of Bollywood's biggest names will make their red carpet debut at Cannes in 2023.

The 76th Cannes Film Festival officially started on May 16. This year, amongst the vast roster of global stars invited to the annual event, will be some Indian celebs making their debuts, like Mrunal Thakur, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar and Esha Gupta. But Sapna Choudhary from Hariyana is the first regional celebrity to attend the festival. She will be walking the red carpet on May 18.

Sapna Choudhary At Cannes 2023:

Sharing her news about her Cannes debut, Sapna said, “I'm very grateful and really looking forward to walk the red carpet in Cannes Film Festival. It feels like I'm going to represent my culture and roots on this international platform. I'm highly excited and hope I make everyone proud.”

The Cannes International Film Festival is a world-renowned yearly event that showcases the latest and greatest cinematic works from across the globe. The Cannes 2023 film festival began on May 16 and will run through May 27.