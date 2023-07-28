Selena Gomez looks simply beautiful in all-black as she takes selfie; DEETS here

She has one of the largest global social media reach with more than 400 million Instagram followers. She also never fails to dazzle in her fashionable social media photos.

Gomez previously acknowledged that she avoids social media in order to save her own mental health. The singer solely uses TikTok, while Gomez's other social media accounts are managed by her team. Selena Gomez looks stunning as always in her most recent Instagram story. Everything you need to know about it is provided here.In a recent Instagram story, Selena Gomez wore an all-black outfit and looked stunning. The Wolves singer is wearing a black jumper and accessorising with a big gold necklace and black cat-eye spectacles in the picture. She parted her hair in the centre and left it open. The singer removed her face mask and showed off her immaculate nails. Gomez chose a natural appearance with pink lips.

Selena Gomez looked amazing in a bright red tube dress with ruffle and tassel embellishments, as seen in behind-the-scenes photos from her 31st birthday celebrations. Stars like Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera were also present at this occasion. After this celebrity-studded party, Gomez's birthday festivities continued. She additionally had a private showing of Greta Gerwig's Barbie film. As she partied the night away, the singer wore a hot pink, satin halter top dress.

“Selena is doing great. She’s feeling very level-headed and grounded. She has done her best to eliminate any toxicity that previously existed in her life.” The source further added, “She’s prioritizing her mental health, long-time friends, and using her platform to set a positive example. She has also been spending a lot of time with her family, which is so important to her.” A source told the Economic Times.

