Sanjay Dutt to join politics? To contest Lok Sabha elections? Details here

There was widespread speculation that Sanjay Dutt would enter politics by running in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Haryana. Nonetheless, the star addressed the rumors head-on via his X (previously Twitter) account, strongly denying any such plans. Sanjay Dutt stated that if he chooses to pursue political aspirations, he will make them public.

Sanjay Dutt comes from a prominent political family, with his father, Sunil Dutt, having served as an MP and minister for Mumbai. Sanjay Dutt's family roots may be traced back to Yamunanagar, Haryana, indicating that he has strong ties with the state.

Sanjay Dutt's family and their political careers

Sanjay Dutt's family has a long political history, with his father serving in the Congress-led Manmohan Singh government and his sister, Priya Dutt, also holding an MP seat. The Congress Party's interest in fielding a formidable candidate against the BJP in Haryana's Karnal constituency has raised Sanjay Dutt's profile.

Sanjay Dutt previously campaigned in Haryana for INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala, fuelling concerns about his future candidacy. Despite this, Sanjay Dutt has categorically denied all such conjecture.