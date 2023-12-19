Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu spills favourite coffee order through Instagram AMA session; reacts to worst year ending

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently delighted fans in an AMA session, unveiling her favorite coffee, Americano. Known for wit and charm, she hinted at personal reflections on 2023

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu spills favourite coffee order through Instagram AMA session; reacts to worst year ending ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 8:48 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently engaged with her fans in an Ask Me Anything session on social media, offering insights into her personal preferences and plans for the upcoming New Year. Renowned for her exceptional acting skills and emotive performances, Samantha is equally known for her vibrant social media presence.

    During the interactive session, a fan inquired about Samantha's favorite coffee order, a topic close to the actress's heart given her reputation as a coffee enthusiast. In her candid response, Samantha revealed that her go-to coffee is the Americano, giving fans a glimpse into her daily choices.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu spills favourite coffee order through Instagram AMA session; reacts to worst year ending ATG

    The AMA session covered a spectrum of questions, ranging from her personal life to professional endeavors. When confronted with inquiries about her views on remarriage, Samantha responded with her characteristic quick wit, showcasing her ability to navigate personal queries gracefully.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu spills favourite coffee order through Instagram AMA session; reacts to worst year ending ATG

    Reflecting on the passing year, a fan shared their perspective that 2023 was a challenging year, and Samantha's response indicated agreement with this sentiment, aligning her views with those of the fan.

    On the professional front, Samantha's most recent appearance was in the romantic comedy film "Kushi," where she shared the screen with Vijay Deverakonda. The movie, directed by Shiva Nirvana, received a mixed to positive response upon its release. The chemistry between the lead actors and the commendable music by Hesham Abdul Wahab were particularly praised by both fans and critics.

    Looking ahead, Samantha is set to star in the Indian adaptation of the web series "Citadel," under the direction of the talented duo Raj & DK. This collaboration follows their successful venture into the action drama genre with "Family Man Season 2." Joining Samantha in "Citadel" is Varun Dhawan, promising audiences a thrilling and action-packed series.

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 8:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui's relationship confession leaves housemates stunned; Here's what he said ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui's relationship confession leaves housemates stunned; Here's what he said

    Dunki Drop 6 OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh steal hearts with 'Banda' [WATCH] ATG

    Dunki Drop 6 OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh steal hearts with 'Banda' [WATCH]

    Dunki Diaries': Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkumar Hirani reveal BTS stories about the film - Watch

    'Dunki Diaries': Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkumar Hirani reveal BTS stories about the film - Watch

    Koffee With Karan 8: Ajay Devgan reveals Karan Johar as his former 'sworn enemy' SHG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Ajay Devgan reveals Karan Johar as his former 'sworn enemy'

    'Salaar' release trailer: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran promise high octane action thriller RKK

    'Salaar' release trailer: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran promise high octane action thriller

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui's relationship confession leaves housemates stunned; Here's what he said ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui's relationship confession leaves housemates stunned; Here's what he said

    China earthquake 6 2 magnitude earthquake strikes Gansu Qinghai border region Xi calls for all rescue efforts gcw

    6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Gansu-Qinghai border region, over 110 dead

    Massive fire erupts at Marathahalli in Bengaluru, investigation underway vkp

    Massive fire erupts at Marathahalli in Bengaluru, investigation underway

    Kerala news live 19 December 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: HC to consider plea against govt order asking Collectors to obtain fund for govt's program

    Dunki Drop 6 OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh steal hearts with 'Banda' [WATCH] ATG

    Dunki Drop 6 OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh steal hearts with 'Banda' [WATCH]

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon