Samantha Ruth Prabhu spills favourite coffee order through Instagram AMA session; reacts to worst year ending

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently delighted fans in an AMA session, unveiling her favorite coffee, Americano. Known for wit and charm, she hinted at personal reflections on 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently engaged with her fans in an Ask Me Anything session on social media, offering insights into her personal preferences and plans for the upcoming New Year. Renowned for her exceptional acting skills and emotive performances, Samantha is equally known for her vibrant social media presence.

During the interactive session, a fan inquired about Samantha's favorite coffee order, a topic close to the actress's heart given her reputation as a coffee enthusiast. In her candid response, Samantha revealed that her go-to coffee is the Americano, giving fans a glimpse into her daily choices.

The AMA session covered a spectrum of questions, ranging from her personal life to professional endeavors. When confronted with inquiries about her views on remarriage, Samantha responded with her characteristic quick wit, showcasing her ability to navigate personal queries gracefully.

Reflecting on the passing year, a fan shared their perspective that 2023 was a challenging year, and Samantha's response indicated agreement with this sentiment, aligning her views with those of the fan.

On the professional front, Samantha's most recent appearance was in the romantic comedy film "Kushi," where she shared the screen with Vijay Deverakonda. The movie, directed by Shiva Nirvana, received a mixed to positive response upon its release. The chemistry between the lead actors and the commendable music by Hesham Abdul Wahab were particularly praised by both fans and critics.

Looking ahead, Samantha is set to star in the Indian adaptation of the web series "Citadel," under the direction of the talented duo Raj & DK. This collaboration follows their successful venture into the action drama genre with "Family Man Season 2." Joining Samantha in "Citadel" is Varun Dhawan, promising audiences a thrilling and action-packed series.