'Country of Blind' in race of Oscar nominations: Hina Khan says, " fingers crossed"

The film 'Country of Blind,' featuring Hina Khan in the lead role, has entered the competition for Oscar nominations. Voicing her enthusiasm, Hina Khan expresses her optimism and aspirations for a favorable outcome.

Hina Khan, the lead actress in "Country Of Blind," has garnered significant attention as the film has been chosen to participate in the nomination race for the prestigious Oscars in 2024. Drawing inspiration from H.G. Wells' novel, the movie promises a genuine cinematic journey, offering viewers a profound experience. The narrative revolves around the "Sightless" and intricately explores their lives, presenting a thought-provoking storyline. Notably, the screenplay of the film attained recognition when it was added to the Oscars Library in October 2023, solidifying its place in the permanent core collection of this esteemed institution.

Sharing this news on her official X (formely twitter) account Hina Khan expressed, "In a world of awards, to be in the running for the most prestigious of all, The Oscars, is special. We are still far but we are inching closer and fingers crossed that we reach the nominations and slowly inch towards our dreams! #CountryOFBlind"

Christian Jeune, the director of the film office at the Cannes Film Festival, expressed commendation for the movie "Country of Blind" in a recent statement. He said, "The film Country of Blind is a spectacular adaption of the H.G Wells short story, proving this writing can match the cinematic vision of a contemporary filmmaker, wherever from the world he is."

In addition to Hina Khan, the film features a stellar cast including Anushka Sen, Shoib Nikash Shah, Namita Lal, Inamulhaq, Pradyuman Singh Mall, and Jitendra Rai. Having been released across 14 theaters in the USA in October, the film garnered widespread acclaim from the audience, further solidifying its positive reception.

