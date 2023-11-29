Salman Khan's security evaluated after Lawrence Bishnoi fires gunshots outside Gippy Grewal's house

Earlier this month, Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for firing gunshots outside Gippy Grewal's house as he believed the singer was close to Salman Khan.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has often received death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi and this time yet again the actor's security has apparently been reassessed, and the star has been instructed to remain vigilant. This comes only days after thug Lawrence Bishnoi allegedly fired shots outside Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal's Canadian home due to his purported close relationship with Salman Khan.

Mumbai Police's statement

On Tuesday, November 28, the Mumbai police evaluated Salman Khan's security who currently has Y plus security, and has been ordered to remain vigilant. According to a senior official, the actor's security was assessed following the threat to ensure there were no holes. We also contacted him and warned him to exercise caution, as well as raise a few security concerns.

Lawrence Bishnoi shot at Gippy Grewal's house

Gunshots were heard outside Punjabi musician Gippy Grewal's home in Vancouver's White Rock neighborhood earlier this month. Later, Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the crime, claiming that it was carried out to send a message to Salman Khan.

Lawrence Bishnoi's threat to Gippy Grewal

Lawrence stated that since Gippy considers Salman Khan to be a brother, it is now time for his 'brother' to come and save him. He also said that this message was for Salman Khan as well and he should not be under the impression that Dawood will save him because no one can.

"Your extreme reaction to Sidhu Moose Wala's death was observed. We all know the type of person he was and his illicit connections. You surrounded Vicky while he was in Middukheda, and afterward, you wept much more for Sidhu. You have arrived on our radar. Consider this a trailer, the whole movie will be available soon. Flee to any place you like, but keep in mind that death does not require a visa; it arrives uninvited," Lawrence wrote.

Soon after this, Gippy Grewal released a statement saying he is not friends with Salman Khan.