Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Salman Khan's security evaluated after Lawrence Bishnoi fires gunshots outside Gippy Grewal's house

    Earlier this month, Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for firing gunshots outside Gippy Grewal's house as he believed the singer was close to Salman Khan. 

    Salman Khan's security evaluated after Lawrence Bishnoi fires gunshots outside Gippy Grewal's house RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

    Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has often received death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi and this time yet again the actor's security has apparently been reassessed, and the star has been instructed to remain vigilant. This comes only days after thug Lawrence Bishnoi allegedly fired shots outside Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal's Canadian home due to his purported close relationship with Salman Khan.

    Mumbai Police's statement

    On Tuesday, November 28, the Mumbai police evaluated Salman Khan's security who currently has Y plus security, and has been ordered to remain vigilant. According to a senior official, the actor's security was assessed following the threat to ensure there were no holes. We also contacted him and warned him to exercise caution, as well as raise a few security concerns.

    Lawrence Bishnoi shot at Gippy Grewal's house

    Gunshots were heard outside Punjabi musician Gippy Grewal's home in Vancouver's White Rock neighborhood earlier this month. Later, Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the crime, claiming that it was carried out to send a message to Salman Khan.

    Lawrence Bishnoi's threat to Gippy Grewal

    Lawrence stated that since Gippy considers Salman Khan to be a brother, it is now time for his 'brother' to come and save him. He also said that this message was for Salman Khan as well and he should not be under the impression that Dawood will save him because no one can.

    "Your extreme reaction to Sidhu Moose Wala's death was observed. We all know the type of person he was and his illicit connections. You surrounded Vicky while he was in Middukheda, and afterward, you wept much more for Sidhu. You have arrived on our radar. Consider this a trailer, the whole movie will be available soon. Flee to any place you like, but keep in mind that death does not require a visa; it arrives uninvited," Lawrence wrote.

    Soon after this, Gippy Grewal released a statement saying he is not friends with Salman Khan.

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BTS Monument trailer out: Suga recalls early days, says "I was going to run away"

    BTS Monument trailer out: Suga recalls early days, says "I was going to run away"

    Animal Sandeep Reddy Vanga applauds Ranbir Kapoor's performance, says Want to touch his feet ATG

    'Animal': Sandeep Reddy Vanga applauds Ranbir Kapoor's performance, says 'Want to touch his feet'

    Natalie Portman opens up on playing Jackie Kennedy in 'Jackie'; Read more ATG

    'Jackie': Natalie Portman opens up on playing Jackie Kennedy, calls it most 'daunting' role of her career

    'Kal Ho Na Ho' completes 20 years, Preity Zinta terms the film 'saddest happy film' she did so far (see post) RKK

    'Kal Ho Na Ho' completes 20 years: Preity Zinta terms the film 'saddest happy film' she did so far (see post)

    The Crown season 6 faces backlash over its controversial portrayal of Princess Diana Read more ATG

    'The Crown' season 6 faces backlash over it's controversial portrayal of Princess Diana; Read more

    Recent Stories

    Football ISL 2023-24, Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC: Vukomanovic, Coyle share their thoughts ahead of clash osf

    ISL 2023-24, Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC: Vukomanovic, Coyle share their thoughts ahead of clash

    Untold story of unity and resilience: 41 Silkyara tunnel heroes' role in their own rescue revealed snt

    Untold story of unity and resilience: 41 Silkyara tunnel heroes' role in their own rescue revealed

    Silkyara tunnel rescue: 'From yoga to walk', rescued workers tell how they survived for 17 days AJR

    Silkyara tunnel rescue: 'From yoga to walk', rescued workers tell how they survived for 17 days

    Little girl asks KTR mama to bring Disneyland to Hyderabad here is what he said gcw

    Little girl asks 'KTR mama' to bring Disneyland to Hyderabad; Here's what he said

    BTS Monument trailer out: Suga recalls early days, says "I was going to run away"

    BTS Monument trailer out: Suga recalls early days, says "I was going to run away"

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon