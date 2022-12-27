Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Khan Birthday Party: Actor celebrates his 57th birthday in style; Shah Rukh Khan and many more spotted

    Salman Khan cuts his birthday cake with paparazzi; Shah Rukh Khan, Pooja Hegde, and others arrive in style. Khan celebrated his 57th birthday with a lavish party attended by family, friends, and colleagues.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 27, 2022, 8:29 AM IST

    Salman Khan, Bollywood's biggest draw, celebrates his 57th birthday today (Dec 27). The superstar spent his birthday alongside his three-year-old niece Ayat Sharma (daughter of Salman's younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma and actor Aayush Sharma). 

    The Khan family hosted a big party to commemorate the uncle-niece duo's birthday, which was attended by some of the most prominent personalities in Bollywood. Salman Khan also celebrated by cutting a cake with the paparazzi cameras.

    Also Read: Salman Khan Birthday 2022: A glance at the net-worth of the globally prominent superstar

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    Salman Khan looked handsome in an all-black ensemble for his birthday event. The Tiger 3 star wore a black pullover with matching leather pants for the evening. Salman finished off his appearance with black sneakers and his characteristic silver jewellery.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    The night's biggest surprise was Shah Rukh Khan's surprising appearance at Salman Khan's 56th birthday celebration. The Pathaan actor, who has a close relationship with the Tiger 3 actor, arrived late at night. Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in a black hooded jacket that he matched with a matching t-shirt and pants.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    Pooja Hegde, who will co-star with the superstar for the first time in his next film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, looked stunning in a white spaghetti top, frayed denim jeans, white shoes, and a sling bag.

    Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood's youthful crowd draw, looked stylish in a denim jacket and frayed jeans, which he matched with a black t-shirt. The senior actress Tabu looked stunning in a black maxi dress with minimal accessories. Suniel Shetty wore a casual black shirt and matching pants, which he accessorised with bold spectacles.

    Also Read: Year-end 2022: Three Television actresses who died by suicide this year

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    The celebrity just finished filming Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, an upcoming family entertainment directed by Farhad Samji. The film, which is claimed to be a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram, starring Ajith Kumar, is set to be released in theatres in April 2023.

    Later, in the highly awaited third chapter of the Tiger series, Salman Khan will reprise his iconic role as Tiger, aka Avinash Singh Rathore. The film, named Tiger 3, is set to have a wide theatrical release in November 2023.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2022, 11:11 AM IST
