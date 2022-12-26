Year-end 2022: Three Television actresses who died by suicide this year

While the reason behind the actress committing suicide is still not out yet, Tunisha Sharma committing suicide is not the first case. In 2022, Television industry has also lost several names to suicide. Before the year ends, we look at the three Television actresses who died by suicide this year.

Image: Vaishali Takkar, Tunisha Sharma and Pallavi Dey / Instagram

With the unexpected death of the late young television actress Tunisha Sharma, her suicide case is slowly turning out into something much more sinister than just being a suicide. Her alleged ex-boyfriend and television actor, Sheezan Khan, has got arrested by the Waliv police. Everyone has gotten shocked by this unfortunate incident. While it is saddening for anyone to commit suicide, many television actresses choose to end their life, for which reasons might be endless. This year 2022, was a huge shocker for the tinsel town and Indian television industry. While we saw many good shows on screens, off the screens, in real-life, we have seen how several surprising deaths have happened, which have got the entire industry in a state of shock. Before the year 2022 ends in the next few days, a look at three Indian television actresses who died by committing suicide this year. ALSO READ: Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Sheezan Khan reveals Shraddha Walker case compelled him to break up with actress

Image: Tunisha Sharma / Instagram

1. Tunisha Sharma: Tunisha Sharma's suicide has left everyone in the Indian television industry shocked. On December 24, she was found by the police, hanging in the make-up room of her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Sheezan has got arrested under section 306 of the IPC for abetment of suicide on the complaint of the late actress's mother. After her death, rumors of an unwanted pregnancy cropped up that has subsequently been quashed by her mother. The love-jihad angle is also getting discussed since she was in an inter-faith relationship.



Image: Vaishali Takkar / Instagram

2. Vaishali Takkar: Best loved for her portrayal as Anjali Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. Vaishali Takkar also committed suicide by hanging herself in her home situated at Tejaji Nagar, Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Her father found her body on October 16, 2022. A suicide note revealed that she was troubled by her neighbor Rahul Navlani and wanted him to be punished heavily for torturing her mentally for 2.5 years.

Image: Pallavi Dey / Instagram