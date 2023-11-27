Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Albert Kabo Lepcha from West Bengal wins grand finale

Albert Kabo Lepcha, a self-taught singer from Kalimpong, West Bengal, clinched victory in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023. The grand finale, featuring electrifying performances and guest appearances, marked the end of the three-month musical journey

Albert Kabo Lepcha, hailing from Kalimpong, West Bengal, emerged victorious in the grand finale of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023, capturing the hearts of both judges and viewers alike. The music reality show concluded its three-month run on Zee TV with a spectacular finale on November 26. Albert's consistent and impressive performances throughout the season secured him the coveted trophy.

The finale episode featured the top five finalists, including Sonia Gazmer, Sneha Bhattacharya, Nishtha Sharma, Albert Kabo Lepcha, and Ranita Banerjee, who kicked off the event with a powerful group performance. The star-studded episode included guest appearances by Govinda, his wife Sunita Ahuja, and veteran actress Aruna Irani. The show was co-hosted by Haarsh Limbachiyaa alongside the charismatic Aditya Narayan.

The entertainment extravaganza showcased Govinda's dynamic dance moves to the song 'Oo Haseena Zulfowaali,' alongside judge Neeti Mohan. Govinda set the stage ablaze with a captivating performance to 'Chadti Jawaani' alongside Aruna Irani. Additionally, Govinda serenaded his wife, Sunita, with the soulful rendition of 'Sathiya Nahi Jana Ke Jee Na Lage.'

Reacting to his victory, Albert expressed his gratitude, stating, "This is a dream come true for me! Honestly, the competition was tough as all the contestants of the season were very talented, and I really feel grateful that I got to share the stage with them."

The first and second runners-up were announced as Nishtha Sharma and Ranita Banerjee, respectively, adding to the excitement of the grand finale.

Albert, a 27-year-old talent, resides in Kolkata with his wife. Before participating in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, he was actively involved in live shows, performing 5-7 times a month. Albert, who never underwent professional music training, started singing during school functions and contributed to church choirs. His journey also involved working as a chef in Bangalore and later returning to his hometown after his grandfather's demise. In Kolkata, he worked as a singer in a bar before his appearance on the regional show of SRGMP.

Expressing his joy, Albert shared, "My journey on the show has been a great learning experience, and I would like to thank all my mentors and judges who have constantly supported me and helped me scale my potential as a singer."

The esteemed judges—Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik, and Neeti Mohan—applauded Albert's consistency and talent. Himesh Reshammiya commended all the contestants and highlighted the opportunity the show provided to release original singles, kickstarting their musical journeys. Neeti Mohan acknowledged Albert's versatility and potential, stating, "I have loved and enjoyed his performances throughout the season."

Anu Malik expressed pride in Albert's hard work paying off and congratulated him on his well-deserved victory. Reflecting on the season, Malik praised the incredible talent displayed by all contestants and extended his best wishes to each of them for their future careers in the music industry.