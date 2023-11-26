'Sasurji se pass ho gya hu' quips Ranbir Kapoor on Indian Idol 14 while promoting Animal

Ranbir Kapoor, promoting 'Animal' on Indian Idol 14, received an emotional message from father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt, lauding him as the best father. Bhatt shared Kapoor's profound love for daughter Raha, leaving Kapoor visibly moved

Ranbir Kapoor recently made a special appearance on Indian Idol 14 alongside his Animal co-star Rashmika Mandanna to promote their upcoming film. During the show, Kapoor received a heartfelt video message from his father-in-law, renowned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, adding an emotional touch to the evening.

The Bollywood heartthrob, who is married to Alia Bhatt, has been in the limelight for his personal life as the couple welcomed their first child, Raha, earlier this year. Despite keeping their daughter away from the public eye, fans are eager to learn more about Kapoor's experiences as a father.

In the video message from Mahesh Bhatt, he expressed admiration for Kapoor, referring to him as the best father in the world. Bhatt spoke highly of Kapoor's parenting skills, stating that when Ranbir looks at Raha, the expression in his eyes is something to behold. Neetu, Kapoor's mother, reportedly attested to the immense love he showers on Raha, describing it as a special kind of affection.

Mahesh Bhatt continued his praise, affirming his pride in having a son-in-law like Ranbir Kapoor. The emotional message left Kapoor overwhelmed, and he expressed his gratitude to Indian Idol for providing this heartfelt moment. Kapoor acknowledged that Bhatt had never shared such sentiments face-to-face, making this surprise message even more special.

The video has since gone viral, capturing the genuine emotions and familial bonds shared between Kapoor and his in-laws.

On a related note, actor Bobby Deol recently shared insights into Kapoor's life as a father during a promotional event for Animal. Deol revealed that Kapoor frequently video calls his daughter, describing her as a cutie who has grown significantly. Reflecting on Ranbir's journey with the film, Deol commended him for portraying a character with many complexities and emphasized the parallel between the growth of Kapoor's on-screen character and the real-life blessing of becoming a father.