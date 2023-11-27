Filmfare OTT awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Verma bring home trophies; Here's the complete list of winners

Filmfare OTT awards 2023 list of complete winners: Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao to Vijay Verma wins big at last night's prestigious award ceremony. Here's the complete list of the winners

As the year draws to a close, it's time to express our gratitude to the various OTT streaming platforms that have enriched our lives with a diverse array of content. From gripping web series to spectacular films, 2023 has been a remarkable year for digital entertainment, showcasing the industry's creative minds, filmmakers, and talented actors. The Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 have become a crucial platform for recognizing and celebrating outstanding achievements in this ever-evolving realm.

The awards ceremony not only acknowledges the best content but also applauds the brilliance of actors and directors who have demonstrated excellence in filmmaking and creative thinking. The suspense surrounding the winners in the technical category has finally been unveiled, with Prime Video's dystopian thriller drama, "Jubilee," created by Vikramaditya Motwane, emerging as the big winner. The series has secured over five awards in various departments, including cinematography, sound design, original soundtrack, background music, best VFX, and more. Other notable winners include "Monica, O My Darling," "Kohrra," "Scoop," "Darlings," and "Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai."

Here is the comprehensive list of winners:

BEST SERIES, CRITICS:

TRIAL BY FIRE

BEST DIRECTOR SERIES:

VIKRAMADITYA MOTWANE (JUBILEE)

BEST DIRECTOR, CRITICS:

RANDEEP JHA (KOHRRA)

BEST ACTOR, SERIES (MALE): DRAMA:

SUVINDER VICKY (KOHRRA)

BEST ACTOR, SERIES (MALE), CRITICS": DRAMA:

VIJAY VARMA (DAHAAD)

BEST ACTOR, SERIES (FEMALE): DRAMA:

RAJSHRI DESHPANDE (TRIAL BY FIRE)

BEST ACTOR, SERIES (FEMALE), CRITICS": DRAMA:

KARISHMA TANNA (SCOOP)

SONAKSHI SINHA (DAHAAD)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, SERIES (MALE): DRAMA:

BARUN SOBTI (KOHRRA)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, SERIES (FEMALE): DRAMA:

TILLOTAMA SHOME (DELHI CRIME SEASON 2)

BEST FILM, WEB ORIGINAL:

SIRF EK BANDAA KAAFI HAI

BEST DIRECTOR, WEB ORIGINAL FILM:

APOORV SINGH KARKI (SIRF EK BANDAA KAAFI HAI)

BEST ACTOR, WEB ORIGINAL FILM (MALE):

MANOJ BAJPAYEE (SIRF EK BANDAA KAAFI HAI)

BEST ACTOR, CRITICS": (MALE): FILM:

RAJKUMMAR RAO (MONICA O MY DARLING)

BEST ACTOR, WEB ORIGINAL FILM (FEMALE):

ALIA BHATT (DARLINGS)

BEST ACTOR, CRITICS": (FEMALE): FILM:

SHARMILA TAGORE (GULMOHAR)

SANYA MALHOTRA (KATHAL)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, WEB ORIGINAL FILM (MALE):

SURAJ SHARMA (GULMOHAR)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, WEB ORIGINAL FILM (FEMALE):

AMRUTA SUBHASH (LUST STORIES 2)

SHEFALI SHAH (DARLINGS)

BEST STORY (WEB ORIGINAL FILM):

DEEPAK KINGRANI (SIRF EK BANDAA KAAFI HAI)

BEST DIALOGUE (WEB ORIGINAL FILM):

DEEPAK KINGRANI (SIRF EK BANDAA KAAFI HAI)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER (WEB ORIGINAL FILM):

SWAPNIL SONAWANE (MONICA, O MY DARLING)

BEST DIRECTOR, SHORT FILM:

SAKSHI GURNANI (GRAY)

BEST ACTOR SHORT FILM (MALE):

MANAV KAUL (PHIR KABHI)

BEST ACTOR SHORT FILM (FEMALE):

MRUNAL THAKUR (JAHAAN)

Series Awards:

Best Original Story: Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia - Kohrra

Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia - Kohrra Best Original Dialogue: Karan Vyas - Scoop

Karan Vyas - Scoop Best Original Screenplay: Gunjit Chopra, Sudip Sharma, and Diggi Sisodia - Kohrra

Gunjit Chopra, Sudip Sharma, and Diggi Sisodia - Kohrra Best Production Design: Aparna Sud and Mukund Gupta - Jubilee

Aparna Sud and Mukund Gupta - Jubilee Best Editing: Aarti Bajaj - Jubilee

Aarti Bajaj - Jubilee Best Cinematography: Pratik Shah - Jubilee

Pratik Shah - Jubilee Best Costume Design: Shruti Kapoor - Jubilee

Shruti Kapoor - Jubilee Best VFX: Arpan Gaglani - Jubilee

Arpan Gaglani - Jubilee Best Background Music: Alokananda Dasgupta - Jubilee

Alokananda Dasgupta - Jubilee Best Original Soundtrack: Amit Trivedi and Kausar Munir - Jubilee

Amit Trivedi and Kausar Munir - Jubilee Best Sound Design: Kunal Sharma and Dhruv Parekh - Jubilee

Kunal Sharma and Dhruv Parekh - Jubilee Best Non-Fiction Original, Series/Special: Cinema Marte Dum Tak

Cinema Marte Dum Tak Best Comedy Series: TVF Pitchers S3

TVF Pitchers S3 Best Supporting Actor (Female), Comedy: Shernaz Patel - TVF Tripling S3

Film Awards:

Best Story: Deepak Kingrani - Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Deepak Kingrani - Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Best Cinematography: Swapnil Sonawane - Monica, O My Darling

Swapnil Sonawane - Monica, O My Darling Best Production Design: Meenal Agarwal - Qala

Meenal Agarwal - Qala Best Editing: Nitin Baid - Darlings

Nitin Baid - Darlings Best Sound Design: Anirban Sengupta - Darlings

Anirban Sengupta - Darlings Best Background Music: Achint Thakkar - Monica, O My Darling

Achint Thakkar - Monica, O My Darling Best Actor (Female), Short Film: Mrunal Thakur - Jahaan

Mrunal Thakur - Jahaan Best Actor (Male), Short Film: Manav Kaul - Phir Kabhi

The Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 stand as a testament to the incredible talent and innovation in the digital entertainment landscape, showcasing the industry's commitment to delivering exceptional content to audiences worldwide.