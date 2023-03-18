Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rocket Boys 2, Pop Kaun, Vaathi, Black Adam and more to watch on Netflix, Hotstar, Prime Video this weekend'

    We're back with your Saturday and Sunday viewing recommendations! 'Know what to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney+, and Hotstar.' from Rocket Boys 2 to Pop Kaun, we have everything you need to start bingeing immediately.

    Rocket Boys 2, Pop Kaun, Vaathi, Black Adam and more to watch on Netflix, Hotstar, Prime Video this weekend' RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 18, 2023, 11:18 AM IST

    Another fascinating weekend for OTT, with various releases and several sequels and films- from Rocket Boys 2 to Pop Kaun, we have everything you need to start bingeing as soon as possible.

    Caught Out: Crime. Corruption. Cricket on Netflix
    The documentary, which will be released on Netflix on March 17, delves into the inquiry that led to the discovery of the world's largest match-fixing scandal. Supriya Sobti Gupta is in charge of the direction.

    Vaathi on Netflix
    Dhanush-starrer Venky Atluri directs Vaathi. The story centres around a young guy who struggles while fighting against school privatisation. Samyuktha Menon and Samuthirakani also appear in the social play.

    Maestro In Blue on Netflix
    A musician finds love on an island during a festival in the Greek series. Nonetheless, he quickly becomes entangled in other people's concerns. It will be available for streaming beginning March 17.

    Shadow and Bone Season 2 on Netflix
    This fantasy series's second season will begin from where the previous season concluded. For Sun Summoner Alina Starkov and her best friend Mal, the end was only the beginning. The season begins on March 16.

    In His Shadow on Netflix
    The plot revolves around two half-brothers who become estranged following their father's death. The suspense revolves around the result of this struggle. It will be available on Netflix on March 17.

    Rocket Boys 2 on SonyLiv
    Ishwak Singh and Jim Sarbh return as Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr Homi J Bhabha. Despite all odds, the two will strive to make India a superpower this season. The series streams from March 16. 

    Pop Kaun? on Hotstar 
    On March 17, 2023, Disney+ Hotstar will release Pop Kaun?, a comedy-drama. Kunal Kemmu, Saurabh Shukla, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Ashwini Kalsekar, Chunky Pandey, and Jamie Lever are among the cast members. It is the posthumous release of late Satish Kaushik. Nupur Sanon, Kriti Sanon's sister, made her acting debut in this project as well.

    Black Adam on Prime Video
    The Dwayne Johnson-led superhero picture premiered in theatres on October 21 to mixed reviews. On March 15, it debuted on Amazon Prime Video. Jaume Collet-Serra directs Black Adam.

    Gandhadaudi on Prime Video
    The swan song of late Puneeth Rajkumar is Gandhadagudi - Journey of a True Hero. The docu-feature, filmed by Amoghavarsha, depicts the two embarking on a journey through Karnataka's jungles to uncover their passion for wildlife, flora, and fauna. Puneeth also discusses his family history and his father, the great actor Dr Rajkumar, in the documentary.

    Magic Mike's Last Dance on Prime Video
    Magic Mike's Final Dance is a comedy-drama based on a retired male stripper's life. Channing Tatum plays the title character in the film. Magic Mike's Final Dance hit theatres in February. It became available on Amazon Video on March 13.

     

     

     

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi in Delhi to celebrate Naatu Naatu's Oscar win met Home Minister Amit Shah RBA

    Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi meets Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi; celebrate Naatu Naatu's Oscar win

    Thalaiva in the house: Twitter explodes as Rajinikanth graces Wankhede Stadium for IND vs AUS India vs Australia Mumbai/1st ODI-ayh

    'Thalaiva in the house': Twitter explodes as Rajinikanth graces Wankhede for IND vs AUS ODI (WATCH)

    Ratna Pathak Shah slams new breed of 'Bollywood actors' vma

    Ratna Pathak Shah slams new breed of 'Bollywood actors'

    Ram Charan's warm welcome in Delhi after Oscar win to meet PM Narendra Modi was cheerful and loud vma

    Ram Charan's warm welcome in Delhi after Oscar win to meet PM Narendra Modi was cheerful and loud

    Ananya Panday-Chunky Panday's performance at Alanna's wedding wins hearts, Shah Rukh-Gauri spotted as well vma

    Ananya Panday-Chunky Panday's performance at Alanna's wedding wins hearts, Shah Rukh-Gauri spotted as well

    Recent Stories

    football When will you stop lying? - Lionel Messi father Jorge livid over fake news about PSG Paris Saint-Germain superstar future-ayh

    'When will you stop lying?' - Lionel Messi's father Jorge livid over fake news about PSG superstar's future

    Im Back Donald Trump writes first Facebook, YouTube posts after ban lifted ahead of 2024 US elections AJR

    'I'm Back': Donald Trump writes first Facebook, YouTube posts after ban lifted ahead of 2024 US elections

    KEAM 2023: Registration commences on cee.kerala.gov.in, apply until April 10; know steps to check - adt

    KEAM 2023: Registration commences on cee.kerala.gov.in, apply until April 10; know steps to check

    Kriti Sanon Urfi Javed and others at designer duo Shantanu Nikhil newest store launch RBA

    Kriti Sanon, Urfi Javed and others at designer duo Shantanu-Nikhil’s newest store launch

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mumbai/1st ODI: Mindset was to pitch the ball little further with a slip in place - Mohammed Shami on his 3-for-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: 'Mindset was to pitch the ball little further with a slip in place' - Shami on his 3-for

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon