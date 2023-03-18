Rocket Boys 2, Pop Kaun, Vaathi, Black Adam and more to watch on Netflix, Hotstar, Prime Video this weekend'

We're back with your Saturday and Sunday viewing recommendations! 'Know what to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney+, and Hotstar.' from Rocket Boys 2 to Pop Kaun, we have everything you need to start bingeing immediately.

Caught Out: Crime. Corruption. Cricket on Netflix

The documentary, which will be released on Netflix on March 17, delves into the inquiry that led to the discovery of the world's largest match-fixing scandal. Supriya Sobti Gupta is in charge of the direction.

Vaathi on Netflix

Dhanush-starrer Venky Atluri directs Vaathi. The story centres around a young guy who struggles while fighting against school privatisation. Samyuktha Menon and Samuthirakani also appear in the social play.

Maestro In Blue on Netflix

A musician finds love on an island during a festival in the Greek series. Nonetheless, he quickly becomes entangled in other people's concerns. It will be available for streaming beginning March 17.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 on Netflix

This fantasy series's second season will begin from where the previous season concluded. For Sun Summoner Alina Starkov and her best friend Mal, the end was only the beginning. The season begins on March 16.

In His Shadow on Netflix

The plot revolves around two half-brothers who become estranged following their father's death. The suspense revolves around the result of this struggle. It will be available on Netflix on March 17.

Rocket Boys 2 on SonyLiv

Ishwak Singh and Jim Sarbh return as Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr Homi J Bhabha. Despite all odds, the two will strive to make India a superpower this season. The series streams from March 16.

Pop Kaun? on Hotstar

On March 17, 2023, Disney+ Hotstar will release Pop Kaun?, a comedy-drama. Kunal Kemmu, Saurabh Shukla, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Ashwini Kalsekar, Chunky Pandey, and Jamie Lever are among the cast members. It is the posthumous release of late Satish Kaushik. Nupur Sanon, Kriti Sanon's sister, made her acting debut in this project as well.

Black Adam on Prime Video

The Dwayne Johnson-led superhero picture premiered in theatres on October 21 to mixed reviews. On March 15, it debuted on Amazon Prime Video. Jaume Collet-Serra directs Black Adam.

Gandhadaudi on Prime Video

The swan song of late Puneeth Rajkumar is Gandhadagudi - Journey of a True Hero. The docu-feature, filmed by Amoghavarsha, depicts the two embarking on a journey through Karnataka's jungles to uncover their passion for wildlife, flora, and fauna. Puneeth also discusses his family history and his father, the great actor Dr Rajkumar, in the documentary.

Magic Mike's Last Dance on Prime Video

Magic Mike's Final Dance is a comedy-drama based on a retired male stripper's life. Channing Tatum plays the title character in the film. Magic Mike's Final Dance hit theatres in February. It became available on Amazon Video on March 13.