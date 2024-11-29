Yamaha RX 100 Comeback: Release date, specifications, and features

Rumors are circulating about the return of the iconic Yamaha RX 100 motorcycle, popular in the 1980s and 90s. The new model is expected to retain the legacy of the original while incorporating modern technology and features.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 11:06 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 11:06 AM IST

Yamaha RX 100 2025 Edition

The Yamaha RX 100 dominated Indian roads in the 80s and 90s. Rumors of its return have persisted. Some reports suggest a January relaunch, with Yamaha revamping the RX 100 legacy.

article_image2

Yamaha RX100 2025

Reports indicate the new model will echo the original while updating features and engine to modern standards. Yamaha Motor India's official website has no announcement yet. Given the retro motorcycle resurgence (Jawa, Yezdi, BSA), the RX 100's return seems likely.

article_image3

Yamaha RX100 New

YouTubers and auto bloggers hint at the RX 100's relaunch, sharing viral images. The RX 100 first graced Indian roads in 1985, initially imported from Japan. In the 1990s, Eicher Motors obtained the manufacturing license, producing it in India until 1996.

article_image4

Yamaha RX100 New Model

The RX 100's lightweight design and powerful 98cc 2-stroke engine were an instant hit. When scooters like the Bajaj Chetak dominated, the RX 100 was a game-changer, its mileage and ease of use appealing to Indian riders.

article_image5

Yamaha RX100 Engine

The RX 100 arrived when scooters, like the Bajaj Chetak, ruled. By 1994, the industry shifted to 4-stroke engines, marking the decline of 2-stroke bikes. Yamaha's slow adaptation allowed competitors like Hero Honda (now Hero MotoCorp) to capitalize with the Hero Splendor.

article_image6

Yamaha Upcoming RX 100

The Splendor captured the market and remains a top-selling two-wheeler. Unlike Yamaha, Hero continually updated its models (Splendor+, Super Splendor), keeping up with consumer preferences.

article_image7

Yamaha RX100 Specs

If re-launched, the RX 100 is expected to have a modern engine, enhanced safety, and a design blending nostalgia with contemporary aesthetics. Its success remains to be seen.

