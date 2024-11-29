Sorgavaasal REVIEW: Is RJ Balaji, Selvaraghavan's crime drama worth watching? Read on

Sorgavaasal Movie Review: Tamil criminal drama Sorgavaasal, directed by Sidharth Vishwanath, opened on November 29, 2024. The film, produced by Swipe Right Studios and Think Studios, stars RJ Balaji and Selvaraghavan in key roles.

Sorgavaasal X Review: Sidharth Vishwanath directed Sorgavaasal X, a Tamil crime drama that will be released in theatres on November 29, 2024. The film, produced by Swipe Right Studios in conjunction with Think Studios, stars RJ Balaji and Selvaraghavan in crucial parts and is accompanied by an excellent ensemble cast that includes Saniya Iyappan, Sharaf U Dheen, Natarajan Subramaniam, Karunas, Samuel Abiola Robinson, and Balaji Sakthivel.

A average man, trapped in a corrupt system, ends himself in prison, wrestling with a profound question: can jails reform people or push them deeper into the criminal underworld?

Sorgavaasal's Cast and Crew
Sorgavaasal features a varied cast, including RJ Balaji as Parthi and Selvaraghavan as Siga. Natarajan Subramaniam portrays Ismail, while Karunas plays Kattabomman. Saniya Iyappan plays Revathy, with Sharaf U Dheen as Sunil Kumar and Hakkim Shah as Tiger Mani. The cast includes Balaji Sakthivel as Bashir, Ravi Raghavendra as Mohan, and Samuel Abiola Robinson as Kendrick. 


Sidharth Vishwanath directed Sorgavaasal and co-wrote the screenplay with Tamizh Prabha and Ashwin Ravichandran. Siddharth Rao and Pallavi Singh produced the film, while Prince Anderson shot the cinematography and Selva RK did the editing. The music was created by Christo Xavier. Swipe Right Studios and Think Studios produced the picture, which is released by Dream Warrior Pictures.

Sorgavaasal's release was eagerly awaited, with the filmmakers promising an unforgettable cinematic experience for filmgoers.

