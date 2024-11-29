Chinmoy Das' arrest: UP priest flags Hindus' genocide in Bangladesh, calls for 'Sanatan Vedic' nation (WATCH)

Yati Narsinghanand Giri, the controversial head priest of Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, has voiced strong outrage over the alleged persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Yati Narsinghanand Giri, the controversial head priest of Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, has voiced strong outrage over the alleged persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. Speaking on Thursday, he called on Hindus in India to draw lessons from the plight of their counterparts in the neighboring country.

The Juna Akhara is organizing a three-day "Dharma Sansad" at the Anand Bhairav Mandir from December 19 to 21 to address this issue, Narasinghanand announced. He urged all Hindus concerned about safeguarding their future generations from what he described as the threat of "Islamic Jihadis" to attend the event.

In a video released alongside Kothari Srimahant Mahakal Giri of the Juna Akhara and other saints, Narasinghanand accused sections of the Muslim community in Bangladesh, allegedly with the support of the army and police, of carrying out brutal attacks against Hindus.

"By imprisoning innocent Chinmay Das Prabhu from the ISKCON, the Bangladesh government has shown the Hindus of the entire world their place. If any country had done the same to a Jew, Israel would have attacked that nation by now. If we Hindus also had a nation of our own, their plight in Pakistan and Bangladesh would not have been like this," claimed Narasighanand, who had been booked for hate speech in the past.

"Had the movement for Ram Mandir been for a Sanatan Vedic Rashtra, we wouldn't have to worry about 'love jihad', cow protection, Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, Kashi Vishwanath or Sambhal, because we would have got all these. But we never raised our voice against the real problems," he claimed.

On Thursday, ISKCON expressed relief after the Bangladesh High Court rejected a petition that sought to ban the organization's activities in the country. The petition, filed by a lawyer, had called for the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to be prohibited in Bangladesh.

"It is a great relief that the Bangladesh High Court has rejected the petition," ISKCON spokesperson Radharamn Das told PTI news agency.

He further stated that the organization had been deeply concerned by the Bangladesh government's position in the case.

The ruling came just a day after the country's attorney-general had advised the court not to make a decision on ISKCON, noting that the government had already begun taking necessary actions.

Das expressed hope that the Bangladesh government would take further steps to ensure the safety and security of religious minorities, highlighting that ISKCON has always been dedicated to welfare activities.

Police in Bangladesh on Monday arrested Chinmoy Krishna Das, the leader of the Hindu group Sammilita Sanatani Jote, from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka.

