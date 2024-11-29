Vidaamuyarchi: Is Ajith Kumar, Trisha's film a remake of 1997 Hollywood hit?

Vidaamuyarchi Movie Story: The teaser confirms that Ajith's Vidaamuyarchi is a remake of a successful Hollywood film released 27 years ago.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 11:01 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 11:01 AM IST

Breakdown Remake Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar and directed by Magizh Thirumeni, is set for a Pongal release. Trisha Krishnan plays the female lead, with Arav, Arjun, and Regina Cassandra as antagonists. Anirudh Ravichander composes the music, and Lyca Productions backs the film. Om Prakash handles the editing.

article_image2

Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi was filmed entirely in Azerbaijan. After a long wait, the film crew surprised fans by releasing the teaser. The teaser impressed viewers with its Hollywood-level visuals.

article_image3

Vidaamuyarchi: Ajith Kumar

Anirudh's background score has also been praised. The film is slated for a Pongal 2025 release, exciting Ajith's fans. Read more: List of Movies Releasing with Vidaamuyarchi for Pongal 2025.

article_image4

Vidaamuyarchi Movie Story

The Vidaamuyarchi teaser confirms it's a remake of the 1997 Hollywood film Breakdown. The hero and his wife travel to Azerbaijan, where their car breaks down in a deserted area. He puts his wife on a passing truck, telling her to wait at a cafe, but she disappears.

article_image5

Vidaamuyarchi: Pongal Release

The hero searches for his missing wife. While the film is a remake of a 27-year-old movie, Magizh Thirumeni has reportedly adapted it for Tamil audiences. Read more: Thala Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi Teaser Out Now!

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: IT raid on Parava Films reveals Rs 60 crore tax evasion, actor-producer Soubin Shahir to be summoned dmn

Kerala: IT raid on Parava Films reveals Rs 60 crore tax evasion, actor-producer Soubin Shahir to be summoned

Sorgavaasal REVIEW: Is RJ Balaji, Selvaraghavan's crime drama worth watching? Read on RBA

Sorgavaasal REVIEW: Is RJ Balaji, Selvaraghavan's crime drama worth watching? Read on

Mohanlal's mega lineup: Directorial debut film 'Barroz' to release on December 25, four films in 2025; Check anr

Mohanlal's mega lineup: Directorial debut film 'Barroz' to release on December 25, four films in 2025; Check

Pushpa 2 Fever: Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav grooves to 'Angaaron' song with wife, fans go wild [WATCH] NTI

Pushpa 2 Fever: Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav grooves to 'Angaaron' song with wife, fans go wild [WATCH]

Allu Arjun speaks about Fahadh Faasil's absence at Pushpa 2 promotions, thanks Kerala audience for support dmn

Allu Arjun speaks about Fahadh Faasil's absence at Pushpa 2 promotions, thanks Kerala audience for support

Recent Stories

Aishwarya Rai to Deepika Padukone: 7 Bollywood actresses earning more than their husbands RBA

Aishwarya Rai to Deepika Padukone: 7 Bollywood actresses earning more than their husbands

Good and positive': Eknath Shinde after meeting Amit Shah amid Maharashtra CM suspense gcw

'Good and positive': Eknath Shinde after meeting Amit Shah amid Maharashtra CM suspense

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding: Couple's haldi pictures go VIRAL [PHOTOS] ATG

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding: Couple's haldi pictures go VIRAL [PHOTOS]

Prabhas questions Rajamouli for not casting him in RRR despite close friendship; Read on NTI

Prabhas questions Rajamouli for not casting him in RRR despite close friendship; Read on

'AI-assistance key to PM Modi's maximum governance vision': Former BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar vkp

'AI-assistance key to PM Modi's maximum governance vision': Former BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon