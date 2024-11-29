Vidaamuyarchi: Is Ajith Kumar, Trisha's film a remake of 1997 Hollywood hit?

Vidaamuyarchi Movie Story: The teaser confirms that Ajith's Vidaamuyarchi is a remake of a successful Hollywood film released 27 years ago.

Breakdown Remake Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar and directed by Magizh Thirumeni, is set for a Pongal release. Trisha Krishnan plays the female lead, with Arav, Arjun, and Regina Cassandra as antagonists. Anirudh Ravichander composes the music, and Lyca Productions backs the film. Om Prakash handles the editing.

Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi was filmed entirely in Azerbaijan. After a long wait, the film crew surprised fans by releasing the teaser. The teaser impressed viewers with its Hollywood-level visuals.

Vidaamuyarchi: Ajith Kumar

Anirudh's background score has also been praised. The film is slated for a Pongal 2025 release, exciting Ajith's fans. Read more: List of Movies Releasing with Vidaamuyarchi for Pongal 2025.

Vidaamuyarchi Movie Story

The Vidaamuyarchi teaser confirms it's a remake of the 1997 Hollywood film Breakdown. The hero and his wife travel to Azerbaijan, where their car breaks down in a deserted area. He puts his wife on a passing truck, telling her to wait at a cafe, but she disappears.

Vidaamuyarchi: Pongal Release

The hero searches for his missing wife. While the film is a remake of a 27-year-old movie, Magizh Thirumeni has reportedly adapted it for Tamil audiences. Read more: Thala Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi Teaser Out Now!

Latest Videos