Robert Pattinson returns as Batman for Matt Reeves' sequel; read details

The Batman sequel has been confirmed, with Robert Pattinson reprising his role as the caped crusader. Following the success of the first film, which became the highest-grossing film of the year at the US box office, Warner Bros. revealed the major announcement at CinemaCon 2022, confirming that Matt Reeves will return as director and writer for the sequel.

The Batman was well received by audiences, who applauded Pattinson's sombre portrayal of the Dark Knight. The film depicted Bruce Wayne in his earlier years, when he was still learning how to be a superhero in Gotham.





A post-credits sequence with Barry Keoghan as the Joker was also included in the film, although it's unclear whether that plot will be continued in the planned sequel. Catwoman was played by Zoe Kravitz, Alfred Pennyworth was played by Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell played penguin, and Jeffrey Wright played Gotham City Police Chief James Gordon.

Matt Reeves made a brief appearance at the CinemaCon event, where he spoke about the sequel and thanked fans for their support for the original. According to Entertainment Weekly, he remarked on The Batman's next chapter, "This is fantastic for me," and that he is "eager" to return to the universe for the sequel.

While the filmmaker did not reveal any other information regarding the planned sequel, fans will have to wait a little longer to learn who Pattinson's Batman will face in the picture.