Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anushka Sharma all set for 'Chakda Xpress'; actress is playing Jhulan Goswami (Video)

    Anushka Sharma's recent Instagram Reel shows us more of her cricket preparation for Chakda Xpress, the Jhulan Goswami biopic.
     

    Anushka Sharma all set for 'Chakda Xpress'; actress is playing Jhulan Goswami (Video) RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 25, 2022, 1:08 PM IST

    Anushka Sharma is set to return to the big screen after a three-year absence and leaves no stone left in her preparations. The stakes are higher, especially because it's a sports biography. In the upcoming Netflix biopic Chakda Xpress, the actress will take on the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. She's started posting short videos on Instagram to share her cricket training adventure with her fans.

    Anushka Sharma's latest Reel shows the actress rehearsing bowling on the grounds, wearing a white T-shirt and black pants. Sharing the video, she wrote, “That’s how the last few days have been! #prep #ChakdaXpress #GetSweatGo."

    The actress has previously released more videos of her training for the sports drama. Anushka Sharma will shoot for Chakda Xpress in four of the world's premier cricket stadiums. 

    According to a source, the actor will travel to the home of cricket, Lord's Stadium in the United Kingdom, and will also film at Headingley Stadium. Plans are in the works for Anushka to shoot in one of India's largest stadiums.

    "Karnesh Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz, which will take over as major sponsor at Headingley for the 2022 season, has today announced a new sponsorship contract with Yorkshire County Cricket Club. As a result, it's safe to assume that Anushka will film in this historic venue. Anushka is also likely to shoot in Lord's and a few other major international cricket stadiums, given Jhulan's cricket trajectory. According to the source, she will appear at at least four major stadiums for the film.

    Jhulan's remarkable journey is chronicled in Chakda Xpress as she rises through the ranks amid sexist politics, pursuing her ambition of playing cricket for India. She achieved her aim and captaining the Indian women's national cricket team, serving as a role model for the country's budding cricketers. An Indian postage stamp was produced in her honour in 2018.

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2022, 1:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did you know Kangana Ranaut was sexually assaulted as a child? Here's what actress revealed RBA

    Did you know Kangana Ranaut was sexually assaulted as a child? Here's what actress revealed

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here's how Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic spend their life inside the bubble-ayh

    IPL 2022: Here's how Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic spend their life inside the bubble

    PM Modi praises Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files RBA

    PM Modi praises Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files; actor gifted ‘rudraksha mala’ to PM

    Dr Rajkumar birth anniversary 5 known facts about Karnataka evergreen hero RBA

    Dr Rajkumar birth anniversary: 5 lesser known facts about Karnataka’s evergreen hero

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Another evening, another stylish look for Yuzvendra Chahal wife, Dhanashree Verma-ayh

    IPL 2022: Another evening, another stylish look for Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma blames batters for Lucknow Super Giants disaster-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma blames batters for Lucknow disaster

    Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: Congress MLA Priyank Kharge asked to join probe with evidence-dnm

    Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: Congress MLA Priyank Kharge asked to join probe with evidence

    Elephant gives birth to rare twin calves in Bandipur Tiger Reserve - gps

    Video: Elephant gives birth to rare twin calves in Bandipur Tiger Reserve

    Apple Watch Series 8 likely to feature satellite connectivity like iPhone 14 gcw

    Apple Watch Series 8 likely to feature satellite connectivity like iPhone 14

    (Pictures) Malaika Arora flaunts her 'toned legs' and 'sexy back' in stunned outfits RBA

    (Pictures) Malaika Arora flaunts her 'toned legs' and 'sexy back' in stunned outfits

    Recent Videos

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road says PM Modi gcw

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians MI squad - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians squad - Zaheer Khan

    Video Icon
    Watch Here is how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Watch: Here's how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Video Icon
    UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    UP DyCM makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    Video Icon