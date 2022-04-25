Anushka Sharma all set for 'Chakda Xpress'; actress is playing Jhulan Goswami (Video)

Anushka Sharma is set to return to the big screen after a three-year absence and leaves no stone left in her preparations. The stakes are higher, especially because it's a sports biography. In the upcoming Netflix biopic Chakda Xpress, the actress will take on the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. She's started posting short videos on Instagram to share her cricket training adventure with her fans.

Anushka Sharma's latest Reel shows the actress rehearsing bowling on the grounds, wearing a white T-shirt and black pants. Sharing the video, she wrote, “That’s how the last few days have been! #prep #ChakdaXpress #GetSweatGo."

The actress has previously released more videos of her training for the sports drama. Anushka Sharma will shoot for Chakda Xpress in four of the world's premier cricket stadiums.

According to a source, the actor will travel to the home of cricket, Lord's Stadium in the United Kingdom, and will also film at Headingley Stadium. Plans are in the works for Anushka to shoot in one of India's largest stadiums.

"Karnesh Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz, which will take over as major sponsor at Headingley for the 2022 season, has today announced a new sponsorship contract with Yorkshire County Cricket Club. As a result, it's safe to assume that Anushka will film in this historic venue. Anushka is also likely to shoot in Lord's and a few other major international cricket stadiums, given Jhulan's cricket trajectory. According to the source, she will appear at at least four major stadiums for the film.

Jhulan's remarkable journey is chronicled in Chakda Xpress as she rises through the ranks amid sexist politics, pursuing her ambition of playing cricket for India. She achieved her aim and captaining the Indian women's national cricket team, serving as a role model for the country's budding cricketers. An Indian postage stamp was produced in her honour in 2018.