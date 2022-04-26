Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, had a cameo in Marvel's Iron Man 2; watch

    Did you know that Elon Musk, who now owns Twitter, had a cameo role to play in Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man 2? Here’s proof of that!

    Twitter new owner Elon Musk had a cameo in Marvel Iron Man 2 watch drb
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 26, 2022, 10:56 AM IST

    Tesla CEO and now the owner of microblogging site Twitter, Elon Musk is not only an eccentric billionaire but also had a keen interest in films. The owner of multiple companies such as Space X, Tesla Motors, PayPalOpen Al, and now Twitter, Elon Reeve Musk appeared for a cameo role in Marvel Studios’ Iron Man 2, starring Robert Downey Jr as the lead actor.

    The business tycoon is quite familiar with the world of cinema and entertainment. In Marvel Studios’ one of the most loved films, Iron Man 2, Elon Musk had played a cameo role – a video of which has started to resurface after Musk took over the microblogging site Twitter.

    In the video, Elon Musk is seen in a scene alongside Robert Downey Jr where they do a quick meet-and-greet. RDJ plays the character of Tony Stark, owner of Stark Industries. He is an eccentric billionaire and a time-share superhero.

    ALSO READ: Whirlwind controversies: Elon Musk-Twitter saga – from controversial tweets to actual takeover

    In the sequel of Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr’s ‘Tony Stark’ gets a director opportunity to meet Elon Musk for a brief period. The same scene also shows RDJ sharing the screen with Gwyneth Paltrow and Scarlett Johansson during a meeting between millionaires, that even Elon Musk is a part of.

    In this particular scene, Elon Musk appears in front of Tony when Pepper Pots introduces them during a convention of the millionaires. Upon meeting Tony Stark, Musk congratulates Pots for becoming the new CEO of Stark Industries. At the same time, RDJ and Musk are seen briefly discussing working together on a prototype of an electric jet, as they wish each other a goodbye.

    ALSO READ: Explained: What will happen to shareholders of Twitter now that Elon Musk takes over

    Watch the video here: 

    Elon Musk knows how to create a buzz and he did exactly that with his takeover of Twitter for a whopping $44 billion deal. But this is not the only aspect that he has been in the news for. Musk’s name also popped in Hollywood actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s ongoing defamation suit wherein the ex-couple has sued each other for $50 billion and $100 billion defamation cases, respectively. There are allegations that Elon Musk had an extra-marital affair with Johnny Depp’s ex-wife, Amber Heard; these, however, stand rejected by Musk, reportedly.

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2022, 10:56 AM IST
