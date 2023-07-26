The Exorcist Believer trailer: Olivia Marcum, Lidya Jewett's looks are REALLY scary; know release date

The Exorcist comes with a brand new twist that will leave you breathless with its astounding new twists. Watch the trailer for The Exorcist Believer.

The first trailer for The Exorcist: Believer has been out, and it will send chills down your spine. It's part of The Exorcist franchise, although it's a direct sequel to the 1973 film. This is the first installment of a trilogy directed by David Gordon Green. Not only is there a demon girl in the movie, but there are two demons. After being rescued from a purported kidnapping, they both become possessed.



The Exorcist Believer trailer, release date, and other information

In the latest clip, Odom Jr. plays a parent who leaves his daughter off at school only to discover that she and her friend are disappeared. The girls are located after a protracted search, but something doesn't stack up. The girls have no idea how long they've been gone, and odd things happen.

As the kids' parents seek answers, they meet Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn) from the first film, who not only realises the girls are in danger but is also haunted by her past. The movie then transitions to a scenario in which a lady enters a church ceremony covered in communion wine and demands, "Body and blood!" from the priest.

Don't worry if you're unfamiliar with the original film! Producer Jason Blum has previously said the film is appropriate for all audiences. "I want this to be a movie that appeals to both sides of the spectrum," he stated. I want people who know and love the original film to feel upset that we're doing this, but I also want them to show there. I want people to leave the theatre happy. "I want people who have never heard of The Exorcist to enjoy this film."

On October 13, The Exorcist: Believer will be released in theatres.

Everything you need to know about The Exorcist from 1973:

The original 1973 picture was one of only nine horror films to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture. In the film, frantic parents seek assistance from Burstyn's character, whose teenage daughter (Linda Blair) was previously a victim of a terrible demon, Pazuzu. Green's objective with Believer is to keep loyal to the original story rather than reinvent it, further strengthening the Devil. The film's influence on pop culture cannot be emphasised, and Believer's makers wish to build on that tradition.

