Record-breaking success: Mammootty starrer 'Kannur Squad' rakes in massive earnings at Kochi multiplexes

Mammootty's 'Kannur Squad,' which had a relatively quiet release on September 28, 2023, has taken the global box office by storm. Notably, the film has shattered collection records around the world, and it's particularly impressive how it fared at Kochi multiplexes. As per trade analysts, 'Kannur Squad' starring Mammootty raked in a staggering Rs 2.40 crore from Kochi multiplexes alone.

Disney Hotstar has acquired the streaming rights to the Mammootty film, which will be released in November. It is clear from the report shared by trade analysts on social media that the Kannur squad earned a total of Rs 82.95 crore globally.

The official report of Kannur Squad's total collection globally was released by the makers of the film on Monday, October 16. The makers of Kannur Squad, MammoottyKampany, said that the film earned a total of Rs 75 crore.

Roby made his directorial debut with "Kannur Squad," having previously served as the cinematographer on films including "Godfather," "Vellam," and "John Luther." The screenplay was co-written by Muhammad Shafi and Roby's brother and actor Rony David Raj. Furthermore, Rony also has a key role in the movie. This is Mammootty's Kompany's third movie, following "Rorschach" and "Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam." Wayfarer Films, owned by Dulquer Salman, handled the movie's distribution.