Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Record-breaking success: Mammootty starrer 'Kannur Squad' rakes in massive earnings at Kochi multiplexes

    Malayalam megastar Mammootty starrer Kannur Squad hits theatres on September 28. The movie has earned Rs 2.40 crores from Kochi multiplexes alone.

    Record-breaking success: Mammootty starrer 'Kannur Squad' rakes in massive earnings at Kochi multiplexes rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 5, 2023, 9:19 AM IST

    Mammootty's 'Kannur Squad,' which had a relatively quiet release on September 28, 2023, has taken the global box office by storm. Notably, the film has shattered collection records around the world, and it's particularly impressive how it fared at Kochi multiplexes. As per trade analysts, 'Kannur Squad' starring Mammootty raked in a staggering Rs 2.40 crore from Kochi multiplexes alone.

    Disney Hotstar has acquired the streaming rights to the Mammootty film, which will be released in November. It is clear from the report shared by trade analysts on social media that the Kannur squad earned a total of Rs 82.95 crore globally. 

    The official report of Kannur Squad's total collection globally was released by the makers of the film on Monday, October 16. The makers of Kannur Squad, MammoottyKampany, said that the film earned a total of Rs 75 crore.

    Roby made his directorial debut with "Kannur Squad," having previously served as the cinematographer on films including "Godfather," "Vellam," and "John Luther." The screenplay was co-written by Muhammad Shafi and Roby's brother and actor Rony David Raj. Furthermore, Rony also has a key role in the movie. This is Mammootty's Kompany's third movie, following "Rorschach" and "Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam." Wayfarer Films, owned by Dulquer Salman, handled the movie's distribution.

    Last Updated Nov 5, 2023, 9:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ranbir Kapoor's surprise dance to 'Channa Mereya' at Arijit Singh concert sets stage ablaze [WATCH] ATG

    Ranbir Kapoor's surprise dance to 'Channa Mereya' at Arijit Singh concert sets stage ablaze [WATCH]

    RARKPK Did Shahbana Azmi want to remove her makeup in funeral scene? Here's what Karan Johar revealed ATG

    RARKPK: Did Shahbana Azmi want to remove her makeup in funeral scene? Here's what Karan Johar revealed

    Dunki new poster OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and others on journey to fulfill dreams SHG

    'Dunki' new poster OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and others on journey to fulfill dreams

    Aashiqui 3: Is Kartik Aaryan-led upcoming romantic saga film in HUGE trouble? Know details vma

    Aashiqui 3: Is Kartik Aaryan-led upcoming romantic saga film in HUGE trouble? Know details

    Ira Khan starts much-awaited pre-wedding soiree with fiance Nupur Shikhare vma

    Ira Khan starts much-awaited pre-wedding soiree with fiance Nupur Shikhare

    Recent Stories

    Ranbir Kapoor's surprise dance to 'Channa Mereya' at Arijit Singh concert sets stage ablaze [WATCH] ATG

    Ranbir Kapoor's surprise dance to 'Channa Mereya' at Arijit Singh concert sets stage ablaze [WATCH]

    kerala news live 05 november 2023 Major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Kalamassery Bomb Blast: Condition of 3 injured remains critical after one week of incident

    Kerala: Heavy rain to intensify in the state today; IMD issues orange alert in 3 districts rkn

    Kerala: Heavy rain to intensify in the state today; IMD issues orange alert in 3 districts

    Macher Jhol to Mishti Doi: 7 popular foods in Kolkata vma

    Macher Jhol to Mishti Doi: 7 popular foods in Kolkata

    7 reasons you should consume beetroot in winters SHG

    7 reasons you should consume beetroot in winters

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon