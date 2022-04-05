Rashmika Mandanna vs Yash: Actress once called KGF star 'show off'; know what happened next

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    While Rashmika Mandanna was enjoying her popularity, she was embroiled in a major trolling in 2017 over her comment regarding KGF star Yash.

    Rashmika Mandanna earned a name for herself in 2016 with the Rakshit Shetty-starrer Kirik Party. While she was enjoying her popularity, she was embroiled in a major trolling in 2017 over her remark regarding KGF singer Yash. The actress referred to Yash as "Mr Show off" in an interview, which later sparked internet trolls.

    "Who, according to you, is the Mr Show off in the Kannada cinema industry?" Rashmika was asked. She had responded, "Yash," and shortly after, fans of the KGF star began constantly mocking her, to the point where she reacted and cleared the air.

    Rashmika then rushed to Facebook and provided a lengthy explanation concerning the comment. Rashmika wrote, "I have no ill will toward Yash Sir or anybody else. Indeed, I have voiced my respect for Yash Sir, his skill, and how he has inspired everyone, including me, on several occasions. The media has tragically missed the fact that I mentioned Santhu Straight Forward as my favourite film. When you clip and pick only two sentences from the show's most lighthearted segment and spin them... the context is lost. That is just heartbreaking."

    After that, the actress apologised and stated, "It wasn't a statement I made, but it was a game of rapid-fire. I had no idea this would be taken so seriously, despite my adoration for him and all the wonderful things I had made about him. I apologise if I have offended you in any way. I had no intention of doing so. My upbringing will never allow me to do so. I would want everyone to have a look at my prior interviews and Facebook pages where I have praised Yash sir's work and when questioned, voiced my wish to collaborate with him."

    Rashmika is presently soaring high in her professional life after four years. Her newly released Pushpa: The Rise, co-starring Allu Arjun, has created a frenzy. Fans and celebrities from all around the world are discussing Rashmika's performance and the song Saami Saami.

    And the actress has no plans to slow down, as she is slated to make her Bollywood debut in Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu, which will be released on May 13th, followed by Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan.
     

