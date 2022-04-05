Inside Pictures of Rashmika Mandanna's 5 luxurious houses in Goa, Bengaluru and more

Rashmika Mandanna is a proud owner of not one but five beautiful properties across the country. The actress’s last purchase was a luxurious flat in Mumbai.

At one point in time, we all must have dreamt of having a holiday home in a picturesque location. For instance, a home at hill station where you can go during scorching summers or a beach house in Goa. Even a luxurious flat in metropolitan cities wouldn’t harm either, right? However, while we are still slogging it out to achieve this far-fetched dream, actress Rashmika Mandanna is already living it. Not one or two, Rashmika has houses in at least five cities!

Yes, you read that absolutely right. Rashmika Mandanna has multiple houses across cities. Whether it is Goa or Coorg, Rashmika owns multiple properties in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Goa and Coorg. The Pusha actress Rashmika Mandanna's latest buying is of the huge flat she brought in Mumbai, recently. The house's interiors are cream in colour while the green plants add a pop of colour to it, making it look a lot livelier.

Rashmika Mandanna brought her Mumbai house last year. The actress, who is presently gearing up for her big Bollywood debut with ‘Mission Majnu’, moved into her new flat after she had to frequently make visits to the city.

It is no secret that Rashmika Mandanna also had swanky properties in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Both the houses are reportedly very expensive as well as stylish.

But it is her houses in Coorg and Goa that make us jealous of her. Rashmika Mandanna ideally hails from Coorg, her parents live there while she moved her base to the metropolitan city (and now cities).

