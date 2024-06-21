Entertainment

Deepika Padukone once promised to bake cake for Sidhartha Mallya

Deepika Padukone and Sidhartha Mallya were often seen together at IPL events, and their playful social media interactions hinted at their romantic involvement

Image credits: Instagram

Cake Baking Promise

Deepika once shared a memory of baking cakes, to which Sidhartha requested one for himself. She playfully agreed, promising to bake if he won the Champions League trophy

Image credits: Instagram

Deepika's Praise for Sidhartha

In an interview, Deepika dodged questions about dating Sidhartha but openly admired his looks, calling him "very good looking"

Image credits: Instagram

Breakup and Public Digs

The couple parted ways without revealing reasons, but publically took digs at each other, with Deepika mentioning Sidhartha's reluctance to pay a dinner bill at the Taj

Image credits: Instagram

Sidhartha's Retort

Sidhartha responded to Deepika's comments by calling her a gold digger, highlighting the expensive gifts he had given her and his financial struggles

Image credits: Instagram

Mental Health Awareness

Both Deepika, Sidhartha have been vocal about mental health struggles. Deepika started the Live Love Laugh foundation, while Sidhartha wrote about his experiences in his memoir

Image credits: Instagram

Sidhartha's Praise for Deepika

Despite breakup, Sidhartha commended Deepika for her work in raising mental health awareness in India, highlighting importance of public figures discussing mental health issues

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One