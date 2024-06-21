Deepika Padukone once promised to bake cake for Sidhartha Mallya

Entertainment
Deepika Padukone and Sidhartha Mallya were often seen together at IPL events, and their playful social media interactions hinted at their romantic involvement
Deepika once shared a memory of baking cakes, to which Sidhartha requested one for himself. She playfully agreed, promising to bake if he won the Champions League trophy
In an interview, Deepika dodged questions about dating Sidhartha but openly admired his looks, calling him "very good looking"
The couple parted ways without revealing reasons, but publically took digs at each other, with Deepika mentioning Sidhartha's reluctance to pay a dinner bill at the Taj
Sidhartha responded to Deepika's comments by calling her a gold digger, highlighting the expensive gifts he had given her and his financial struggles
Both Deepika, Sidhartha have been vocal about mental health struggles. Deepika started the Live Love Laugh foundation, while Sidhartha wrote about his experiences in his memoir
Despite breakup, Sidhartha commended Deepika for her work in raising mental health awareness in India, highlighting importance of public figures discussing mental health issues