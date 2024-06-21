Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah 'HATED' Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'

Entertainment
Anurag Kashyap shared how his daughter, Aaliyah, criticized him for praising Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal, sparking discussions on artistic criticism and support
Aaliyah Kashyap expressed disappointment when her father, Anurag Kashyap, shared a photo with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and praised the film Animal, which she disliked
Anurag revealed in an interview that not only his daughter but also his friends criticized him for posting the picture with Vanga
Anurag defended the controversial film by emphasizing its title, Animal, implying the brutal nature was intentional and not meant to depict humans
Earlier this year, on her podcast, Aaliyah discussed her disdain for Animal and how she felt betrayed by Anurag promoting Vanga shortly after agreeing with her criticism
Aaliyah described Animal as a 'horrible, misogynistic' movie, and she had a long conversation with her father about it, which made his subsequent post more surprising to her
Anurag related Vanga's current situation to his own past when he faced backlash for his films like Dev D and Gangs of Wasseypur, which were also deemed misogynistic by some
Anurag empathized with Vanga, explaining he knows what it feels like to be isolated and attacked for one's work, as he experienced similar treatment in his career
Anurag shared that he met Vanga, found him likable, and engaged in a long conversation to understand his perspective, which led to his supportive post despite previous criticisms