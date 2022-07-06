Birthday boy Ranveer Singh to be the new-age ‘Shaktimaan’?

Most of us 90s kids have grown up watching ‘Shaktimaan’, our very own Indian superhero. Sundays used to be special because we would wake up early to watch Mukesh Khanna doing all those heroic acts and leaving us all impressed. Undoubtedly, ‘Shaktimaan’ was the first superhero we all loved!

What if we told you that ‘Shaktimaan’ is all set to return, and this time on the big screen? How pumped will you be to find out that a feature film is in pipeline to bring back the 90s superhero on the screens? Well, if media reports are to be believed, a film on ‘Shaktimaan’ may soon be announced and no, it will not star Mukesh Khanna as the superhero.

Reports are suggestive that the makers have zeroed down on Ranveer Singh’s name to play the iconic Indian superhero of the 90s. Ranveer is reportedly in talks to play Mukesh Khanna’s role of ‘Shaktimaan’ on the big screen.

For the unversed, ‘Shaktimaan’ was an Indian superhero show that used to be aired on Doordarshan. Mukesh Khanna played the iconic character, and similar to Spider-Man, ‘Shaktimaan’ too had a different identity. In ‘Shaktimaan’s world, people weren’t aware that a geeky photojournalist named Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri, was a superhero. Early this year, Khanna had confirmed that a trilogy on the superhero is in the making.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has a slew of projects in the pipeline. The actor is presently filming for Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, co-starring Alia Bhatt. The film will mark the return of Karan as a director. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’, which will star actors Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The ’Simmba’ actor, Ranveer Singh, was last seen in Yash Raj Film’s ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’. The film failed at dragging the audience to the theatre. However, Ranveer’s ‘83’, a biopic on former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev, was quite a success.