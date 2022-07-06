Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranveer Singh birthday: 5 outfits of that prove he has the wackiest fashion

    First Published Jul 6, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Ranveer Singh has turned a year older as the ‘83’ actor celebrates his 37th birthday on Wednesday, July 6. Here are five of his outfits that prove only he can carry a loud fashion with style!

    Image: Ranveer Singh/Instagram

    Ranveer Singh is one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry. From Band Baja Baarat to Padmavat and 83, Ranveer has proved in all these years that there is no role that he cannot play! In fact, in all these years, Ranveer has only grown to impress the critics and audiences with his marvellous performances. Whether it is to play a psycho villain from the historical era, a Dilli-Wala spoilt brat or be the on-screen Kapil Dev, Ranveer’s every character has time and again proven that he is one of the best horses of Bollywood for filmmakers to place a bet on. While his acting has wooed one and all, it is his fashion that is yet to click with the majority of the people. Everyone knows that Ranveer loves colour and has a rather loud personality. And these two traits are completely reflected in his dressing sense. As the actor celebrates his 37th birthday on July 6, take a look at some of the weirdest outfits that he wore recently.

    Image: Ranveer Singh/Instagram

    Ranveer Singh loves colours and this outfit kind of proves just that! With so many colours and even more number of ice creams as print all over the shirt and pants, this outfit of Ranveer Singh is something that only he can manage to pull off.

    ALSO READ: After Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to become parents?

    Image: Ranveer Singh/Instagram

    With patterns and vibrant colours, this suit of Ranveer Singh is also a complete no-no. The suit is extremely heavy on the prints and choice of colours. Speaking of its print, there are random shapes and sizes that cover the entire outfit. Not to forget, those maroon or wine-coloured sneakers that Ranveer’s wearing, are equally loud.

    ALSO READ: Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls Trailer out: Here's why actor ventured into the jungle

    Image: Ranveer Singh/Instagram

    This goes down as one of the wackiest outfits of Ranveer Singh. Those extra bold sunflower-like shapes, the hug polka dots and those off-colours, this outfit hurt the eyes in multiple ways!

    Image: Ranveer Singh/Instagram

    More on a retro-disco side, this outfit of Ranveer Singh is again very high on colours and prints. While the shirt has yellow flowers printed all over it, the colourful pants successfully hurt the eyes to the core.

    Image: Ranveer Singh/Instagram

    In this outfit and the setup, Ranveer Singh has completely vanished. Had it not been for the hot pink fur overcoat, it is difficult to differentiate between the backdrop and Ranveer. This definitely goes down as the wackiest outfit of the actor.

