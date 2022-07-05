After Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to become parents?

Actor Ranveer Singh recently opened up about having kids with Deepika Padukone. COntinue reading to know what he said.

Alia Bhatt recently announced that she and her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child together. Alia shared the news of her pregnancy by posting a picture from her sonography session, wherein she is lying on the bed while Ranbir is sitting next to her.

Soon after the pregnancy announcement of Alia Bhatt, Bollywood fans are now excited to hear more of their favourite industry couples becoming parents. And in that, the name of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tops the list.

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the ideal and adored couples of Bollywood. Both have often dropped major couple goals for their fans and followers. The couple has been married for four years, and now, their fans are eagerly waiting for them to become parents. And looks like the couple may actually be thinking about it, given how Ranveer Singh, on multiple occasion have spoken about it.

Recently, during a conversation, Ranveer Singh was seen talking about his future kids. Not only this, but he also said that he is learning the Konkani language, which is Deepika Padukone's mother tongue, for his children. Not just that, Ranveer also explained the reason why he needs to learn the Konkani language for the sake of children. “I am in a position where I can understand Konkani language to a minimum. But, I don't want their mother to talk to them in Konkani when we have kids and I don't understand.”

Reacting to this, Deepika Padukone said that she was very happy with Ranveer Singh's decision. Until she did not know the real reason for this, she considered it to be a good effort of his.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently attended an NRI convention in San Jose, California. This conference was organised by the Konkani community there. During this, Ranveer and Deepika shared many interesting things, the video of which is becoming quite viral on social media.

Talking about work, Ranveer Singh has a line-up of interesting projects coming his way. Currently, he is busy with Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus', co-starring Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Apart from this, he will also be reuniting with his ‘Gully Boy’ co-star Alia Bhatt for Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.