    Ranveer Singh’s mom poses with 1983’s ‘real’ world cup, actor shares picture of his ‘Mumma’

    Anju Bhavnani, Ranveer Singh’s mother posed with the cup of 1983 world cup. Ranveer Singh puts up a cute caption; check out.

    Mumbai, First Published Dec 25, 2021, 6:04 PM IST
    Ranveer Singh has shared an adorable picture of his mother, Anju Bhavnani. The '83' actor made her mother pose with the original cup that the Indian cricket team brought home after winning the 1983 cricket world cup. Kapil Dev, who led the winning team, along with vice-captain Mohinder Amarnath, had lifted the cup on the historic day of June 25, 1983, at the Lord’s.

    Ranveer Singh shared the picture on his Instagram account with a caption that is translated to “We have won, Mumma”. He also wrote in the caption that the cup his mother is holding is actually the real cup that the Indian cricket team brought home.

    ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh's 83 has Neena Gupta, Kapil Dev in special appearances

    Soon after Ranveer Singh shared the picture, tonnes of comments started flowing in, in the comments section. Actress Richa Chadha, taking to the comments section, thanked Ranveer Singh for taking everyone through the historic moment when India won the cricket world cup for the first time. She said that Ranveer’s film is a ‘sixer’, further thanking him to wait for the theatres to reopen.

    The film, directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Deepika Padukone who has also played Ranveer Singh’s wife in the film, was kept on hold because of the pandemic. The makers of the film wanted 83 to have a theatrical release and thus decided to push its release date. Shweta Bachchan, daughter of Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, also took to the comments section and wrote ‘adorable’.

    ALSO READ: 83 movie premiere: Fun, romantic moments at Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s event

    Ranveer Singh starrer film ‘83’ was released on Friday, December 24. The film is based on India’s historic win at the 1983 world cup. This film also features special appearances by Kapil Dev himself and Neena Gupta. Kapil Dev is seen as a spectator of a match, who picks up a ball hit by Ranveer Singh, and says ‘Good shot, Kapil’. Neena Gupta, on the other hand, played the role of Kapil Dev’s mother; she had completed the film’s shooting in December 2019 itself.

