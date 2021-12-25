  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranveer Singh's 83 has Neena Gupta, Kapil Dev in special appearances

    Ranveer Singh’s 83 is garnering positive reviews from the audience. The film also features a special appearance by Kapil Dev and Neena Gupta.

    Ranveer Singh's 83 has Neena Gupta, Kapil Dev in special appearances drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 25, 2021, 4:25 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Ranveer Singh’s recently released film ‘83’ is one of the best Bollywood films that have been released this year. The film has many elements that have gone down really well with the audience. Produced by Deepika Padukone, the film also has two important special appearances.

    Former cricketer, Kapil Dev, who led the winning team in the 1983 World Cup makes a special appearance in the movie. And so does Neena Gupta who has a daughter with Sir Viv Richards, a strong competitor of Kapil Dev in the 1983 world cup.

    While Kapil Dev is seen as one of the spectators of the match who picks up the ball after Ranveer Singh hits a cracker of a shot, Neena Gupta plays the role of ‘Rajkumari Lal Nikhanj’, mother of Kapil Dev.

    ALSO READ: 83 audience review: Ranveer Singh adds feather to his cap, check how fans reacted

    When Kapil Dev picks up the ball, he excitedly shouts “Good shot, Kapil” at Ranveer Singh, who plays his (Kapil Dev’s) character in the film. This special appearance of Kapil Dev and his tiny bit of dialogue has left everyone in splits.

    ALSO READ: 83 movie premiere: Fun, romantic moments at Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s event

    ironically, Neene Gupta who plays Kapil Dev’s mother in this film was dating West Indies’ Sir Viv Richards. The West Indies team which was considered invincible in that era for winning two back-to-back world cups was against Indian in the 1983 finale. Sir Viv Richards was also a part of this team which was led by Sir Clive Lloyd.

    Neena Gupta has finished filming her parts of this Kabir Khan directorial film in December in the year 2019. She has a daughter with Sir Viv, who has grown to become the famous fashion designer ‘Masaba Gupta’; the two were dating in the 1980s. Masaba runs her own fashion label under the name of ‘House of Masaba’ and also made her debut with Netflix’s special ‘Masaba Masaba’.

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2021, 4:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra's Instagram bio is a dream of every son-in-law SCJ

    Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra's Instagram bio is a dream of every son-in-law

    Tom Holland reaction to Indian Spider-Man will leave you in splits watch drb

    Tom Holland’s reaction to Indian ‘Spider-Man’ will leave you in splits; watch

    83 film box office day 1 collection: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's movie gets a blockbuster response SCJ

    83 film box office day 1 collection: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's movie gets a blockbuster response

    Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant criticises Umar Riaz-Rashami Desai's relationship, check out scj

    Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant criticises Umar Riaz-Rashami Desai's relationship, check out

    Did Alia Bhatt want to show Gangubai Kathiawadi to Ranbir Kapoor but was denied by Sanjay Leela Bhansali? SCJ

    Did Alia Bhatt want to show Gangubai Kathiawadi to Ranbir Kapoor but was denied by Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra's Instagram bio is a dream of every son-in-law SCJ

    Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra's Instagram bio is a dream of every son-in-law

    Omicron in India Centre deploys multi-disciplinary teams in 10 states reporting high cases gcw

    Omicron in India: Centre deploys multi-disciplinary teams in 10 states reporting high cases

    Ranking the 5 best Boxing Day Tests in history-ayh

    Ranking the 5 best Boxing Day Tests in history

    Tom Holland reaction to Indian Spider-Man will leave you in splits watch drb

    Tom Holland’s reaction to Indian ‘Spider-Man’ will leave you in splits; watch

    Amit Shah says Modi govt took decisions that are good for people unlike last 21 administrations gcw

    Amit Shah says Modi govt took decisions that are good for people unlike last 21 administrations

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1

    Video Icon
    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Video Icon
    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1

    Video Icon