Ranveer Singh's 83 has Neena Gupta, Kapil Dev in special appearances

Ranveer Singh’s 83 is garnering positive reviews from the audience. The film also features a special appearance by Kapil Dev and Neena Gupta.

Ranveer Singh’s recently released film ‘83’ is one of the best Bollywood films that have been released this year. The film has many elements that have gone down really well with the audience. Produced by Deepika Padukone, the film also has two important special appearances.

Former cricketer, Kapil Dev, who led the winning team in the 1983 World Cup makes a special appearance in the movie. And so does Neena Gupta who has a daughter with Sir Viv Richards, a strong competitor of Kapil Dev in the 1983 world cup.

While Kapil Dev is seen as one of the spectators of the match who picks up the ball after Ranveer Singh hits a cracker of a shot, Neena Gupta plays the role of ‘Rajkumari Lal Nikhanj’, mother of Kapil Dev.

When Kapil Dev picks up the ball, he excitedly shouts “Good shot, Kapil” at Ranveer Singh, who plays his (Kapil Dev’s) character in the film. This special appearance of Kapil Dev and his tiny bit of dialogue has left everyone in splits.

ironically, Neene Gupta who plays Kapil Dev’s mother in this film was dating West Indies’ Sir Viv Richards. The West Indies team which was considered invincible in that era for winning two back-to-back world cups was against Indian in the 1983 finale. Sir Viv Richards was also a part of this team which was led by Sir Clive Lloyd.

Neena Gupta has finished filming her parts of this Kabir Khan directorial film in December in the year 2019. She has a daughter with Sir Viv, who has grown to become the famous fashion designer ‘Masaba Gupta’; the two were dating in the 1980s. Masaba runs her own fashion label under the name of ‘House of Masaba’ and also made her debut with Netflix’s special ‘Masaba Masaba’.