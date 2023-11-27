Rani Mukherji reveals Yash Chopra once locked her parents in his room; he said; "I am not letting them out..."

In the past, actress Rani Mukerji shared a shocking story about her father-in-law, the late Yash Chopra. In an interview with News18, she revealed an incident related to her turning down a role in the film "Saathiya." Despite being offered the role, Mukerji declined it, and this led to an unusual move by Yash Chopra. According to Mukerji, Yash Chopra, in an attempt to convince her, locked her parents, Ram Mukherjee and Krishna Mukherjee, in his office.

"Saathiya" was a Hindi remake of Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film, "Alai Payuthey," featuring Vivek Oberoi and directed by Shaad Ali. Mukerji candidly shared that after facing a setback with "Mujhse Dosti Karoge," she went through a phase of rejecting offers for about eight months. She recalled, “At that time, (I was) refusing work, like my mother thought I had gone mad because anything that was getting offered to me I was just like ‘no, no, no’. I started taking decisions then. I just sat at home."

During this period, Yash Chopra, who had worked with Mukerji as a producer and director, took a bold step to change the trajectory of her career. Yash Chopra insisted that Mukerji accept the role in "Saathiya" and even went to the extent of locking her parents in his office until she agreed. In the interview Mukerji revealed “A lot of film critics and magazines had written me off and they said ‘her career’s over’ and I was okay with that. I was like probably they are right but I’m not going to give up. I’m going to take up something that my heart believes in. Then luckily Saathiya came along and I remember Yash (Chopra) uncle calling my parents to the office. My parents had gone to tell Yash uncle that ‘Rani is not interested to do this film’. He called me up and said, ‘Beta, you’re making a very big mistake. I’m locking the door of my room and I’m not letting your parents out till you say yes to the film’. And I thank him for that,”

This incident became a crucial turning point in Rani Mukerji's career, as she eventually accepted the role in "Saathiya" and credited Yash Chopra for his intervention. Yash Chopra, a prominent figure in the Indian film industry, had directed Mukerji in films like "Veer-Zaara" and played a significant role in shaping her career. He passed away on October 13, 2012. In 2014, Mukerji married Yash Chopra's son, Aditya Chopra, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Adira, in 2015.

