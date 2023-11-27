Animal: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna defend film's lengthy run time; Read more

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna defend the 3-hour, 21-minute runtime of "Animal," citing the film's complex characters and the need for time to unravel their psyches. Kapoor assures the audience that the narrative justifies the length, describing the film as a family crime drama rich in emotions

Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor are eagerly anticipating the release of their upcoming film "Animal," directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Recently, it was disclosed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the film an 'A' certificate, with a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes. In response to questions about the film's extended duration, both Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna have defended it, asserting that the narrative fully justifies the length.

During a recent press conference in Bengaluru, Ranbir Kapoor addressed concerns about the lengthy runtime of "Animal." He stated, "We are not releasing a film this long because we are arrogant about it. We felt that the story required this amount of time to reach the audience in the best way possible." Kapoor mentioned that the team had viewed an even lengthier cut of the film, lasting 3 hours and 49 minutes, which was also entertaining. Despite efforts to trim the length, Kapoor expressed hope that the audience wouldn't be deterred by the runtime, encouraging them to "come and experience cinema at its best."

Rashmika Mandanna echoed Kapoor's sentiments, emphasizing the complexity of the characters in "Animal." She asserted that each character is so intricate that an entire film could be dedicated to each one. Mandanna explained, "So I feel like if you have to enter their world and understand from what psyche they are coming, you need so much time. That is the instinct that we have gone by. And the film is so strong, and it holds so well. I don't think it's something to worry about.'

Kapoor elaborated on the genre of the film, describing it as a family crime drama rather than a conventional action film. He highlighted the diverse range of emotions depicted, emphasizing the complexity of every character, whether their role is small or large. Kapoor concluded, 'We have been very careful not to bore the audience with this film.'

'Animal' is slated to hit the big screens on December 1, 2023, promising audiences an immersive experience into the intricate world of complex characters within the realm of a family crime drama.