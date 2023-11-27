Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Animal: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna defend film's lengthy run time; Read more

    Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna defend the 3-hour, 21-minute runtime of "Animal," citing the film's complex characters and the need for time to unravel their psyches. Kapoor assures the audience that the narrative justifies the length, describing the film as a family crime drama rich in emotions

    Animal Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna defend film's lengthy run time; Read more ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor are eagerly anticipating the release of their upcoming film "Animal," directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Recently, it was disclosed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the film an 'A' certificate, with a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes. In response to questions about the film's extended duration, both Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna have defended it, asserting that the narrative fully justifies the length.

    During a recent press conference in Bengaluru, Ranbir Kapoor addressed concerns about the lengthy runtime of "Animal." He stated, "We are not releasing a film this long because we are arrogant about it. We felt that the story required this amount of time to reach the audience in the best way possible." Kapoor mentioned that the team had viewed an even lengthier cut of the film, lasting 3 hours and 49 minutes, which was also entertaining. Despite efforts to trim the length, Kapoor expressed hope that the audience wouldn't be deterred by the runtime, encouraging them to "come and experience cinema at its best."

    Rashmika Mandanna echoed Kapoor's sentiments, emphasizing the complexity of the characters in "Animal." She asserted that each character is so intricate that an entire film could be dedicated to each one. Mandanna explained, "So I feel like if you have to enter their world and understand from what psyche they are coming, you need so much time. That is the instinct that we have gone by. And the film is so strong, and it holds so well. I don't think it's something to worry about.'

    ALSO READ: 'Animal': Bobby Deol's trainer shares actor's diet plan says, 'Didn't consume sweets for four months'

    Kapoor elaborated on the genre of the film, describing it as a family crime drama rather than a conventional action film. He highlighted the diverse range of emotions depicted, emphasizing the complexity of every character, whether their role is small or large. Kapoor concluded, 'We have been very careful not to bore the audience with this film.'

    ALSO READ: Sunny Deol faces backlash for laughing at late Raj Kumar Kohli's funeral - WATCH

    'Animal' is slated to hit the big screens on December 1, 2023, promising audiences an immersive experience into the intricate world of complex characters within the realm of a family crime drama.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Albert Kabo Lepcha from West Bengal wins grand finale ATG

    Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Albert Kabo Lepcha from West Bengal wins grand finale

    Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora clarifies Ankita Lokhande's pregnancy report as negative; read more RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora clarifies Ankita Lokhande's pregnancy report as negative; read more

    Sunny Deol faces backlash for laughing at late Raj Kumar Kohli's funeral - WATCH ATG

    Sunny Deol faces backlash for laughing at late Raj Kumar Kohli's funeral - WATCH

    Karnataka: Buffaloes featured in 'Kantara' film win top spot at Namma Kambala, spark joyous finale vkp

    Karnataka: Buffaloes featured in 'Kantara' film win top spot at Namma Kambala, spark joyous finale

    Ekta Kapoor is all smiles as she returns post her big Emmy win - WATCH ATG

    Ekta Kapoor is all smiles as she returns post her big Emmy win - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Football 'Goal of the season': Man United's Garnacho stuns with bicycle kick against Everton; does Ronaldo's Siuuu osf

    'Goal of the season': Man United's Garnacho stuns with bicycle kick against Everton; does Ronaldo's Siuuu

    Infinix Smart 8 HD a budget friendly smartphone to launch on December 8 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Infinix Smart 8 HD, a budget-friendly smartphone, to launch on December 8; Here's what you can expect

    Priyanka Chopra at F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi: Actress poses with Orlando Bloom, Naomi Campbell, Chris Hemsworth and others RBA

    Priyanka Chopra at F1 Grand Prix: Actress poses with Orlando Bloom, Naomi Campbell, Chris Hemsworth and others

    Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Albert Kabo Lepcha from West Bengal wins grand finale ATG

    Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Albert Kabo Lepcha from West Bengal wins grand finale

    Karnataka: Concerns raised over toll collection for UDID holders on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway vkp

    Karnataka: Concerns raised over toll collection for UDID holders on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon