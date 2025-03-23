user
Randeep Hooda back on horseback, recalls suffering knee injury during Swatantrya Veer Savarkar shoot

On the occasion of the first anniversary of the film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Randeep Hooda celebrated the occasion by posting a number of photographs from the set on various social media platforms.

Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 23, 2025, 8:34 AM IST

It was not easy for Randeep Hooda to work on his film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', which clocked a year on Saturday. During the film's preparation, he suffered a major horse-riding injury. Despite the challenges, he went on to complete the film, shooting intense sequences with knee braces on.

After months of medical treatment, Randeep has regained enough strength to return to one of his greatest passions, horse riding.

On Saturday, Randeep took to social media and shared a series of pictures and videos from the film's sets. He also penned down a heartfelt post that reflected on his journey.

"3 years ago, I embarked on an unforgettable journey with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which released on this day last year, a film that changed me in ways I never imagined. From co-writing, directing, producing, to playing the role of Veer Savarkar, it was a labor of love, passion, and sacrifice. The physical pain of shooting with a fractured knee, the emotional highs and lows, and the grueling weight loss journey all shaped this experience. Yet, what truly made it special was the immense love and support I received from my friends, cast, and crew--who stood by me, even when I was a 'hangry' director. This film has been more than just a project; it's been life-changing. Thank you to every single person who believed in me, and to the audience for embracing this story with open hearts. Forever grateful for this chapter in my life," he wrote.

The film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' showcased the life of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Along with Hooda, the movie also featured Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, born on May 28, 1883, in Bhagur, was sentenced to 50 years in the Andaman Cellular Jail in 1911 for his resistance against British policies. He was released in 1924 after multiple petitions. Veer Savarkar passed away on February 26, 1966.

