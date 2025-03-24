user
IPL 2025: Anirudh Ravichander brings power-packed performance at Cheepauk | WATCH

The IPL 2025 fever peaked as Anirudh Ravichander set the Chepauk Stadium ablaze with a high-energy performance before CSK’s season opener against MI on March 23. A die-hard CSK and Dhoni fan, he thrilled the crowd with Hukum, Badass, and Arabic Kuthu, making the stadium a musical spectacle

Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 24, 2025, 1:27 PM IST

The excitement of IPL 2025 soared when renowned singer and composer Anirudh Ravichander delivered a high-energy performance before the much-anticipated match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in Chennai. On Sunday, March 23, the Chepauk Stadium transformed into a musical spectacle as Anirudh took center stage, captivating the audience with his electrifying renditions of Badass, Hukum, and Arabic Kuthu.

For Anirudh, a passionate supporter of CSK and its former captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, performing at the team's season opener in Chennai was a dream come true. His performances quickly became viral across social media platforms. Various videos circulating on X captured the 34-year-old artist, dressed in an all-white outfit, delivering an energetic performance of Hukum from Rajinikanth’s 2024 blockbuster film Jailer. The crowd enthusiastically sang along, amplifying the stadium's electrifying atmosphere.

 

Additionally, Anirudh enthralled the audience with a powerful performance of Badass, a track from Thalapathy Vijay’s film Leo. He further heightened the excitement by performing Arabic Kuthu, one of his most popular songs, sending the crowd into a frenzy. At one point, when the stadium screens displayed Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the audience erupted in cheers, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Unfortunately, this thrilling performance was exclusive to those present at the stadium. Star Sports had previously confirmed that the pre-match ceremony at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium would be limited to attendees since broadcast rights were not cleared. This left millions of fans disappointed, as they had eagerly anticipated Anirudh’s dynamic act.

Beyond the musical spectacle, CSK started their IPL 2025 campaign on a high note, securing a four-wicket victory over MI in their opening match.

On the professional front, Anirudh has an eventful year ahead. He is set to compose music for Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming Telugu film Kingdom, slated for release on May 30. He is also working on The Paradise, featuring Nani and Srikanth Odela. Additionally, he will be composing music for Jailer 2 and Coolie, both starring Rajinikanth.

