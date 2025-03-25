user
MP salary and perks hike! Central govt increases pay and pension; here's what they get

Salary Hike: On Monday, the central government will increase the salary, daily allowance, and pension for current and former MPs. Learn about the other benefits that MPs and former MPs receive.

 

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 25, 2025, 9:02 AM IST

Salary increase for MPs

The central government has increased the salaries of MPs. Their daily allowances have also been increased. Pensions for retirees have been increased.

article_image2

Salaries of MPs

From now on, MPs will get a salary of ₹124,000 per month. Previously, they received ₹100,000. The central government has also increased the pension of retired MPs. Where they previously received ₹25,000, they will now receive ₹31,000 per month.


article_image3

Allowance increase

The allowances of MPs have also been increased. Until now, their daily allowance was ₹2000. From now on, they will receive ₹2500. Daily allowance is given during parliamentary sessions.

article_image4

Previous salary increase

During Modi's government in 2018, the salary of MPs was increased to ₹10000. As per the 2018 amendment, MPs receive ₹70,000 to keep their district offices updated and to stay in touch with voters.

article_image5

Office allowance

MPs receive ₹60,000 per month as office allowance. MPs receive an annual allowance for phone and internet. They also enjoy 50,000 units of free electricity and 4,000 kiloliters of water per year.

article_image6

Travel benefits

MPs and their families receive 34 free domestic air travels per year and first-class train travel money at any time for professional and personal use.

article_image7

Accommodation

The government also provides accommodation for MPs. Elected MPs are provided rent-free accommodation in New Delhi for five years.

