(PHOTOS) Natasa Stankovic serves summer time beach inspiration in brown bikini

Natasa Stankovic effortlessly proves that minimalism and elegance go hand in hand when it comes to vacation fashion

article_image1
Published: Mar 25, 2025, 9:03 AM IST

Natasa Stankovic once again proves that a relaxed yet sophisticated approach to fashion is the ultimate vacation statement. As summer approaches, she offers the perfect blend of comfort and elegance with her chic beachside ensemble. Her latest look is a testament to understated glamour, showing that minimalism can be the most striking choice.

article_image2

Sleek & Sophisticated Swimwear

Natasa opted for a mocha brown bandeau bikini that beautifully complemented the sunlit backdrop of her tropical getaway. The minimalist design of the top, paired with high-waisted bikini bottoms, created a flattering silhouette that exuded both playfulness and elegance.


article_image3

Smart & Stylish Layering

To elevate her beach look, she draped an oversized white button-down shirt over her bikini, effortlessly blending comfort with sophistication. She completed the outfit with breezy, straight-fit trousers, striking the perfect balance between casual and polished—ideal for transitioning from the beach to a relaxed brunch.

article_image4

Thoughtfully Chosen Accessories

Her choice of accessories was minimal yet effective, adding just the right amount of charm. A stack of bangles introduced a subtle bohemian flair, while a delicate, stone-embedded necklace brought an element of beachside luxury without overwhelming the outfit.

article_image5

Fresh & Natural Makeup

She embraced a no-fuss beauty look, enhancing her natural features with pink-tinted lips and softly flushed cheeks. By keeping her makeup minimal and dewy, she effortlessly maintained a fresh, sun-kissed glow that perfectly suited the beach aesthetic.

