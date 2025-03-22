Virat Kohli to Suresh Raina: 7 Cricketers who own restaurants

Entertainment
Shikhar Dhawan, the Gabbar of the Indian team, has a sports cafe and restaurant named The Flying Catch in Dubai, from where he earns crores.
Virat Kohli has a One8 Commune restaurant and bar chain in many metro cities. It started in 2017 and today it is a favorite of people in cities like Delhi and Mumbai.
Ravindra Jadeja has a restaurant named Jaddu Food Field in Rajkot, Gujarat. It is a 24-hour open outlet, where 100% vegetarian food is served.
Suresh Raina owns an Indian restaurant in Amsterdam, "Raina The Culinary Treasure of India," serving dishes like Tandoori Lobster and Butter Chicken.
Former Indian team cricketer Zaheer Khan has a restaurant named Zaheer Khan's Dine Fine in Pune. This restaurant is known for its hospitality and ambiance.
Indian women's cricket team player Smriti Mandhana has a vegetarian cafe in Sangli, Maharashtra, named SM18.
Kapil Dev, the captain of the 1983 World Cup winning team, has a restaurant named Eleven in Chandigarh, which is built on a cricket theme.
