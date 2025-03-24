Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi CONFIRMS sequel on birthday; teases fans with glimpses [WATCH]

Read Full Article

Emraan Hashmi gave his fans a delightful surprise on his birthday by announcing the much-anticipated sequel, ‘Awarapan 2.’ Speculation about a follow-up to his 2007 film had been circulating for some time, and the actor finally put the rumors to rest with an official confirmation. The teaser offers a glimpse of what viewers can expect as Emraan returns to his beloved role.

Awarapan 2

On Monday, Emraan unveiled the teaser of ‘Awarapan 2,’ which features nostalgic, emotional visuals from Mohit Suri’s 2007 film. The clip includes moments of Emraan’s iconic character standing on a boat, gazing at the setting sun behind a city skyline. A scene also shows him freeing a bird from a cage while his voiceover reflects on his fate, stating that sacrificing his life for someone else is his ultimate destiny. The teaser concludes with the text, “Awarapan 2, The journey continues,” while the beloved song ‘Tera Mera Rishta’ from the original film plays in the background. Sharing the teaser on social media, Emraan revealed that the film is set to hit theaters on April 3, 2026.

The announcement instantly thrilled fans. Actor Veer Pahariya responded with red heart emojis, while many admirers flooded the comments with excitement over Emraan’s return. One fan expressed joy over the long-awaited sequel, saying it was a perfect birthday gift from the actor, while another shared their impatience for the release. Many fans also looked forward to the film’s music, while others extended birthday wishes to Emraan.

A few weeks earlier, Emraan had posted an animated clip featuring his character from ‘Awarapan,’ which led to speculation about a potential sequel. The background featured the song ‘Toh Phir Aao,’ and the actor had simply captioned the post with “Jummah Mubarak,” further fueling curiosity among fans.

Previously, producer Mukesh Bhatt had acknowledged the growing demand for a re-release of ‘Awarapan’ and ‘Jannat.’ While he confirmed that many people had approached him about the idea, he stated that he would only proceed if he believed the audience truly wanted it. He mentioned that the demand was strong and assured that he would discuss the matter with his team before making any final decision. Emraan himself had reflected on the unexpected cult status that ‘Awarapan’ achieved over the years, noting that despite its underwhelming box office performance in 2007, it had gained immense respect and appreciation over time.

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, ‘Awarapan’ was released in 2007, featuring Emraan Hashmi, Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma, and Ashutosh Rana. Although the film initially struggled at the box office, it later became one of Emraan’s most cherished works. The film’s music, composed by Pritam, was widely appreciated and continues to be celebrated today.

