Tamannaah Bhatia condemns reporter for calling her 'Milky Beauty', Here's what she said

Tamannaah Bhatia, known for her exceptional career in Tollywood is ruling bollywood too. Her filmography is a true reflection of her determination towards her profession. This actress has been making headlines for a while now due to various reaons. The major reason is her relationship with Vijay Varma. Tamannaah Bhatia reportedly broke up with her boyfriend Vijay Varma due to comittment issues. neither of them have confirmed the news yet, but the sources reveal that Vijay was not ready for marriage. Currently, Tamannaah Bhatia is promoting her upcoming film Odela 2.

Tamannaah Bhatia condemns reporter:

During the promotions, Tamannaah Bhatia answered media's questions along with her team. When a reporter asked her a question referring to her as Milky beauty and doubted her casting in Odela 2 as Shiv Shakti, A sadhu. To this Tamannaah gave a strong reply sharing her views on the tag milky beauty.

Tamannaah Bhatia said, ''You are saying milky beauty, but why did you look at a milky beauty and thought that she can't be a Shiva Shakti? Your question has the answer in it''

She further explained her answer saying, ''He (Director) does not look at milky beauty that is to be ashamed of or feel bad about. Glamour in a woman is to be celebrated, and we women must celebrate ourselves. Then we can expect other people to celebrate us. But if we look at ourselves in a certain way, then nobody can respect us. Here, we have a wonderful gentleman who does not look at women like that. He looks at women like divine. Divine can be glamorous, lethal, and powerful."

This reply to the reporter left everyone shocked and surprised. Celebrities, especially actors has the voice that major part of the society listens to. Tamannaah Bhatia using her platform to support every women to embrace themselves without falling in the trap of societal expectations and beauty standards is getting appreciated.

