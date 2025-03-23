Samantha-Naga to Sara-Ali: 6 Stars who divorced shortly after marriage

Entertainment
Karan Singh Grover first married Shraddha Nigam in 2008. However, the couple divorced after 10 months.
Pulkit Samrat married Shweta Rohira in 2014, but the two separated in just 11 months.
Sara Ali Khan married Ali Merchant in Bigg Boss 4. However, they divorced shortly after.
Manisha Koirala married Samrat Dahal in 2010, but the couple separated 2 years after the marriage.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017. However, the couple announced their separation in 2021.
Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal got married in 2020. Now in 2025, the couple has divorced.
