Entertainment

Samantha-Naga to Sara-Ali: 6 Stars who divorced shortly after marriage

Karan Singh Grover-Shraddha Nigam

Karan Singh Grover first married Shraddha Nigam in 2008. However, the couple divorced after 10 months.

Pulkit Samrat-Shweta

Pulkit Samrat married Shweta Rohira in 2014, but the two separated in just 11 months.

Sara Khan-Ali Merchant

Sara Ali Khan married Ali Merchant in Bigg Boss 4. However, they divorced shortly after.

Manisha Koirala-Samrat Dahal

Manisha Koirala married Samrat Dahal in 2010, but the couple separated 2 years after the marriage.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017. However, the couple announced their separation in 2021.

Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal got married in 2020. Now in 2025, the couple has divorced.

Honey Singh to Badshah: Know real names of top 10 Indian singers

Kangana Ranaut Net Worth: Know assets, income and more of actress

(PHOTOS) Samantha Ruth Prabhu's blouse designs for women over 40

Virat Kohli to Suresh Raina: 7 Cricketers who own restaurants