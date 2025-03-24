WATCH - Mannara Chopra SLAMS Indigo airlines for denying boarding

Read Full Article

Recently, actress Mannara Chopra shared a series of videos on her Instagram stories, expressing frustration with IndiGo Airlines. In the videos, she accused the airline staff of mistreating passengers and appeared visibly anxious as she pleaded with them to allow her to board the flight. However, her request was denied. The video has since gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions from viewers.

In the footage, Mannara was seen confronting airline officials, claiming that the flight was right in front of her, yet she was still not permitted to board. Another woman present at the scene supported Mannara and questioned the airline’s decision. She reportedly referred to Mannara as a celebrity and stated that she was serving the country, a remark that quickly became a topic of discussion. Mannara recorded the entire incident on her phone and shared it on Instagram.

As the video spread across social media, opinions were divided. Some users supported the actress, while others criticized her reaction. Several individuals shared similar experiences, with one user mentioning that a comparable incident had happened while traveling from Delhi to Agartala. Another person claimed to have faced a similar situation at Hyderabad airport the previous month. Others criticized IndiGo, alleging that the airline frequently engages in such practices. Some even called for disciplinary action against the airline staff and urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to take legal action against IndiGo for operating flights before their scheduled departure time.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Anirudh Ravichander brings power-packed performance at Cheepauk | WATCH

On the professional front, Mannara Chopra is currently seen in Laughter Chef Season 2. Previously, she gained recognition as a finalist on Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan, where she finished as the second runner-up. She lost to Abhishek Kumar, who secured the first runner-up position, while Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner. Mannara, who is the cousin of Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, has acted in several Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films.

Latest Videos