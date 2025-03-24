user
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul announce their first child arrival with heartwarming Instagram post

Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty and Indian Cricketer KL Rahul announced the arrival of their first child through their social media. Fans shower them with love and wishes.  

Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 24, 2025, 9:19 PM IST

Athiya Shetty revealed good news through her social media. Bollywood actor sunieel shetty's daughter was married to KL Rahul, an Indian cricketer. This couple has been one of the most admired power couples as the collaboration of Indian cricket and Indian cinema.  This couple has been trending for their pregnancy and KL Rahul's performance in the ODI matches recently. 

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul announce their first child:

This couple took to their social media accounts to announce the arrival of their first child. They posted a sweet note on their social media accounts stating, 
"Blessed with baby girl,
24th March 2025
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul"

The maternity photoshoot was so adorable and their pictures and outfits became a trend for maternity shoot. The couple embraced their life and lows with utmost positivity and strength that they never let external validation like trolls affect their relationship in any manner. Fans are so sure that this pair is going to be the best parents of the child.

Fans reaction: 

This post went viral within minutes of their post and fans are super happy for this news. Her comments section is filled with love, wishes and support during this memorable time as they embrace parenthood together. 

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul started dating when they met through a common friend and they soon realised that they want same things in life. They got married and their wedding pictures became viral and went straight to wedding lehenga inspo folders of many girls. Their bond has always been so adorable that they stood up for eachother. Athiya Shetty has always been there for KL Rahul during his highs and lows. And KL Rahul was also the same with athiya showing their best bond.

