Career

Career Guide: Should you learn to code? Exploring the pros and cons

Image credits: Getty

Learning to code

Should you learn to code? Read these key pros and cons and find out the answer at the end.

Image credits: Getty

Pros: Career opportunities

Coding skills can open doors to lucrative careers. You can have a fulfilling career in software development, data science, cybersecurity, and more.

Image credits: Getty

Pros: Problem-solving

Learning to code improves your analytical skills. You become better at problem-solving. 

Image credits: Getty

Pros: Salary

Coding jobs provide one of the best salaries in the tech industry. If you’re going in this field for money, you’ll definitely find it there. 

Image credits: Getty

Pros: Freelancing or entrepreneurship

With coding skills, you can work remotely, freelance, or even start your own tech-based business.
 

Image credits: Getty

Pros: Future-proof skill

As technology evolves, coding remains a valuable skill across industries. AI is changing the world, and this field is going to require more programmers than ever. 
 

Image credits: Getty

Cons: Time-consuming and challenging

Coding requires patience and consistent practice, which can be frustrating for beginners.

Image credits: Getty

Cons

Depending on your career path, coding may not be essential, and focusing on other skills (e.g., communication, management) might be more beneficial.

Image credits: Getty

Should you do it?

Don’t learn coding, if you just think it will make you more money. This field can be very exhausting and would require you to sit in front of computers for long hours. 

Image credits: Getty

Only go in if you have a passion for it.

Image credits: Getty

How to negotiate a higher salary: Strategies that work

NEET UG 2025: Strategy to Score 700+ Marks for Medical Aspirants

How to make a career change; even if you have no experience

Career Growth: 7 practical tips to overcome stage fear